The Lyon County Lyons bounced back from their disappointing exit from the All “A” Classic in Richmond with two good wins over Second Region opponents the past couple of days. The Lyons cruised past the Henderson County Colonels 88-68 on Saturday night with senior Jackson Shoulders and sophomore Travis Perry each scoring 24 points. The Lyons also defeated the University Heights Academy Blazers 71-57 at Jason White Gymnasium on Monday night.
The Lyon-UHA game started with both teams playing intense defense and causing the other to take some highly contested shots that were difficult to convert into baskets. The game was a bit sloppy initially due to turnovers and missed shots by both squads. The contest was tied 9-9 at the 3:35 mark of the first quarter when Lyon sophomore Brady Shoulders scored seven straight points for the Lyons. As a result of Shoulders’ outburst, the Lyons sneaked out to a slim 16-11 lead after eight minutes of play.
The Lyons switched defenses several times throughout the second period. The different defensive schemes appeared to confuse the Blazers as the Lyons held them to only eight points in the entire quarter. Lyon County’s shooting woes continued as the Blazer defense held the Lyons to only 12 points in the quarter. Neither team could establish any offensive flow. The Lyons somehow managed to take a 28-19 lead to the locker room at the halftime break.
Both teams established some much needed offensive rhythm to begin the third quarter and picked up the pace of play considerably. The Lyons extended their lead to 37-25 with 4:30 left in the quarter. At that point, the Blazers started what would become an 11-2 run over the next two minutes to cut the deficit to 39-36 with 2:22 left in the quarter. Lyon head coach Ryan Perry called back-to-back timeouts to stop the Blazer run.
After the timeouts, the Lyons regained their composure to maintain a 46-40 lead at the end of three quarters of play.
The Lyons put their foot on the gas pedal as they outscored UHA 25-17 in the final quarter with senior Jackson Shoulders scoring eight of his game-high 19 points. The 71-57 final score was the largest margin of the game for the Lyons. Lyon County’s Shoulders brothers both recorded a double-double on the stat sheet. Jackson Shoulders pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his 19 points and younger brother Brady Shoulders contributed 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Lyons.
Sophomore Lyon guards Jack Reddick and Travis Perry added 15 and 12 points respectively to the Lyons’ balanced scoring attack.
Sophomore guard Gavin Grubbs led UHA with 17 points and junior running mate Cameron Brown added 12 points for the Blazers.
Lyon Co. (71) — J. Shoulders 19, Reddick 15, Perry 12, B. Shoulders 10, Bingham 8, Whalin 4, Kirk 3. Record: 15-5
UHA (57) — Grubbs 17, C. Brown12, Quarles 8, L. Northington 7, Wallace 7, J. Brown 2, Thomas 2, B. Northington 2. Record: 7-11
