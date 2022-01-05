EDDYVILLE — The Lyon County Lyons closed the 2021 calendar and began the New Year with a Fifth District home matchup against the Crittenden County Rockets at Jason White Gymnasium. The Lyons were unruly hosts and blasted the Rockets 79-41 with their 2-2-1 full court pressure defense and fast-paced offensive attack being too much for the Rockets.
Coming into the new year, the Lyons had come out on the losing end of three of their last five games. Half-court defense had been lacking and was the primary cause of the Lyons’ early season problems. The Lyons had given up 75 points per game to their opponents for the season and, in all three recent losses, their opponent killed them with 10 or more 3-point buckets from long range. Against the Rockets, the Lyons’ perimeter defense was much improved as they gave up only three 3-pointers and 41 points for the game.
The Lyons came out of the gate with the pedal to the metal on a 10-0 run and scored layup after layup after Rocket turnovers for 18 quick points in the first five minutes of action. The Lyons took a commanding 30-8 lead at the end of the first quarter of play behind the outstanding defensive play of sophomore guard Brady Shoulders. Shoulders had steal after steal to set the tone for the Lyons’ best defensive outing of the season.
Lyon County opened the second quarter with another quick 10-0 run to extend their lead to 40-8. The Lyons’ full-court pressure defense caused havoc for the Rockets the entire first half and enabled the Lyons to extend their lead to 55-21 at the break. Sophomore guard Travis Perry scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half of play to lead the Lyons.
The pace of the game slowed considerably in the third frame as the Lyons outscored the Rockets 14-7 to extend their lead to 41 points, 69-28.
The mercy rule was put into play with a running clock and both teams played reserves the majority of the final quarter.
The Lyons’ unselfish play resulted in a very balanced attack with four players scoring in double figures.
Perry had 20, Jackson Shoulders contributed 16, Brady Shoulders and Jack Reddick added 12 points each to the Lyon ledger.
Trace Derrington led the Rockets with eight points.
BOYS-TUESDAY
Lyon County 79, Crittenden County 8 41
Lyon (79) — Perry 20, J. Shoulders 16, B. Shoulders 12, Reddick 12, Whalin 3, Gilbert 4, Kirk 4, Radivonyk 4, Burchett 2, Cissel 2. Record: 6-4
Crittenden County (41) — Derrington 8, Champion 5, Conyer 5, Guess 5, Morgeson 2, Beverly 4, Davidson 4, Cooksey 4, Adamson 3, Sharp 1. Record: 6-5
