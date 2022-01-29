Richmond — The Lyon County Lyons have made five trips to the All “A” Classic statewide tournament and have come up short each time. On Thursday night, the Lyons suffered another opening round loss in the tournament. The Lyons lost a real nail-biter to the Fourteenth Region Champion Breathitt County Bobcats 62-60.
Lyon County opened the game in their trademark 2-2-1 full court press, but the Bobcats handled the pressure by throwing over the top of it for good looks at the basket. Breathitt County took an early 16-8 lead at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter. The Lyons switched to a man defense that paid immediate dividends as the Lyons came up with six steals in the first quarter alone. The Lyons went on a 9-0 run to end the quarter and take a slim 17-16 lead. High scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry scored 11 of Lyon’s 17 points in the first frame to give the Lyons the slight edge.
The Lyons stayed with the man defense the entire second quarter. Lyon County’s defensive pressure caused numerous Bobcat live ball turnovers, but the Lyons had trouble converting the steals into points. The Lyons forced a total of 13 Bobcat turnovers in the first half of play. The second quarter turned into an old fashioned rock fight as both teams missed shot after shot. The Lyons did manage a couple of run outs for layups, but layups ended up being the Achilles heel for the Lyons in the contest. Lyon County missed far too many layups and “gimmies” in the paint, which would have made a difference in the final outcome. The game was all knotted up when Perry hit his first 3-pointer of the game at the halftime buzzer. The buzzer beater sent the Lyons into the locker room with a 28-25 lead. Perry scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the first half of play to give the Lyons the narrow advantage.
Both teams picked up the scoring pace in the third quarter with balanced offensive attacks. Unlike the second quarter, shots were finding the bottom of the net for both teams and turnovers were minimized. The Lyons took a 45-35 advantage at the 2:30 mark, but the Bobcats cut the deficit to seven points by the end of the frame. The Lyons outscored the Bobcats 21-17 in the third frame to take a 49-42 lead after three quarters of play.
The Lyons started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to the largest of the game at 56-44 with 4:20 left to play. The last four minutes of the game was disastrous for the Lyons. Missed shots and live ball turnovers led to a Breathitt County 12-0 run to tie the game at 56-56 with 1:43 left on the clock. Breathitt’s junior guard Luke Bellamy hit two big 3-pointers to spark the Bobcat run and scored 10 of his 15 points in the final frame. Lyon’s Perry hit a huge shot from deep with 1:35 left to stop the Bobcat run and give the Lyons a 59-56 lead. The clutch shot was not enough for the Lyons as the Bobcats outscored Lyon County 6-1 in the final 1:10 of the game to escape with the 62-60 victory.
The Lyons forced Breathitt County into a game-high 21 turnovers, but it was not enough to overcome the dismal 34.4 perecnt shooting performance from the Lyons. Breathitt County had three double figure scorers in the contest with freshman guard Austin Sperry leading the way with 18 points. In addition to Bellamy’s 15 points, junior Christian Collins had a double-double night with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Bobcats. Sophomore guard Jack Reddick and senior forward Jackson Shoulders hit double figures with 10 points each to go along with Perry’s 30 points for the Lyons.
Breathitt Co. (62) — Sperry 18, Collins 16, Bellamy 15, Combs 6, Hoskins 5, Turner 2.
Lyon Co. (60) — Perry 30, J. Shoulders 10, Reddick 10, B. Shoulders 9, Whalin 1.
Richmond — The Lyon County Lady Lyons fell to the Ninth Region Champion Covington Holy Cross Indians 50-33 in the quarterfinals of the All “A” Classic on Friday morning in Richmond.
Defense by both teams dominated play in the opening quarter of the game. Both the Lady Lyons and Indians opened the contest in man defenses with much success. Neither team was able to establish any cohesive offensive rhythm and found buckets hard to come by in the first period. Holy Cross managed to take a slim 11-9 lead after eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, Holy Cross switched to a 1-2-1-1 full court press on occasion which caused the Lady Lyons to cough up several live ball turnovers. The Indians took advantage of the Lyon turnovers and picked up their offensive production. Lyon County committed eleven first half turnovers. Holy Cross outscored the Lady Lyons 20-8 in the second frame to extend their lead to 31-17 at the break. Holy Cross’ sophomore center Julia Hunt dominated play in the paint with nine rebounds and 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half.
Lyon County came out of the locker room with more intensity and pressured the Indians all over the court. Lyon’s pressure defense forced Holy Cross into several live ball turnovers that resulted in Lady Lyon buckets. The Lady Lyons’ defensive pressure allowed only seven Indian points in the third quarter and held Hunt scoreless. Lyon County clawed their way back in the game by cutting the deficit to only seven points 38-31 at the end of three quarters of play.
The final quarter was disastrous for the Lady Lyons. The Indians held the Lady Lyons to only a single field goal in the last eight minutes of action. The Lady Lyons committed 20 turnovers total and shot only 22% from the field for the game which led to the 50-33 loss. Holy Cross’ 6’2 Hunt did it all. She finished the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocked shots for an outstanding performance. Senior forward Calista Collins battled inside for the Lady Lyons and led her team with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Holy Cross (50) — Hunt 22, Robinson 8, Arlinghaus 7, Wimzie 5, Bottom 5, McCoy 2, Nelson 1. Record: 15-8
Lyon (33) — Collins 11, Smith 8, Perry 8, Defew 2, Taylor 2, Cotham 2. Record: 12-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.