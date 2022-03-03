The Lyon County Lyons hosted the Christian County Colonels in the opening round of the Second Region tournament on Tuesday night at Jason White Gymnasium. Senior big man Jackson Shoulders and sophomore guard Travis Perry combined to score 49 points to lead the Lyons to a 63-51 victory over the Colonels.
Christian County came out of the gate fast and scored the first five points of the game, but the Lyons recovered quickly to take an early 8-7 lead. The contest was knotted up at 12-12 with 2:49 left in the opening quarter when Lyon County went on an 11-0 run to take a 23-12 lead. The Colonels closed the quarter with a bucket to stop the Lyon run and cut the deficit to 23-14 after eight minutes of action.
The Lyons switched defenses several times throughout the second quarter, and occasionally pressured the Colonels with their 2-2-1 full court press. The switching defensive strategy kept the Colonels from establishing any offensive rhythm. The Lyons held the Colonels to only three buckets in the entire second quarter. Lyon County closed the half with a 9-2 run and took a commanding 38-20 advantage to the locker room at the halftime break.
Lyon County came into the tournament as the state’s second highest scoring team averaging 79.9 points per game. The 38 points in the first half was not far off of their normal output, but the Colonels clamped down on the defensive end in the third quarter.
The Colonel defense rattled the Lyons for the first time in the contest. The Lyons scored only eight points in the quarter and the Colonels went on a 12-1 run to make it a ballgame. Christian County sophomore Breland Morrison led the Colonel rally with 11 of his 21 points in the third quarter. The Colonels cut the Lyon lead in half, but the Lyons managed to hang onto a 46-37 advantage at the end of three quarters.
Lyon County came into the contest as the tournament favorite as a result of their unblemished 20-0 record against region opponents this season. However, the Lyons would not escape this opening round game without a scare in the early part of the fourth quarter.
Christian opened the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to four points 48-44, the closest the Colonels had been in the game since midway through the first quarter. From there, the Lyons regrouped and went on a 15-4 run to extend the lead back to 63-48 with 41 seconds left to play. Christian made a late 3-pointer for the 63-51 final score.
Shoulders was a beast inside the paint for the Lyons with a game-high 25 points and 15 rebounds. Perry added 24 points for the Lyons including eight in the critical fourth quarter. Younger brother Brady Shoulders also pulled down 13 rebounds and added five points to the Lyon stat sheet. Morrison was the only double-figure scorer for the Colonels with 21 points.
The Lyons advance to the tournament semifinals to play Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hopkinsville High School. Madisonville escaped with an 81-75 overtime victory over Union County in their opening round game on Tuesday night.
Lyon (63) — J. Shoulders 25, Perry 24, B. Shoulders 5, Reddick 5, Bingham 4. Record: 26-6
Christian (51) — Morrison 21, Miles 8, Northington 7, Riley 5, Bateman 4, KJ Vaughn 4, Trez Vaughn 2. Record: 10-23
