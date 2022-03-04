Hopkinsville — The Lyon County Lyons escaped the Second Region tournament semifinals on Thursday night with a convincing 92-72 win over the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons. Sophomore star guard Travis Perry and senior big man Jackson Shoulders combined to score 64 points to lead the Lyons to the victory over a good Madisonville team.
Madisonville-North Hopkins came out of the gate fast and scored the first six points of the game on two successful trifectas. The Maroons maintained a slight lead until the Lyons took a 17-16 lead midway through the first quarter. The Maroons started the game in a triangle and two defense designed to keep the ball out of the hands of Lyon County’s dynamic duo of Perry and Shoulders. The defensive scheme backfired on the Maroons as Perry and Shoulders dominated for the Lyons. The Lyons held a 28-19 lead after eight minutes of action.
The Lyons and Maroons traded punch for punch like two prize fighters throughout the second quarter. Madisonville’s senior forward Ashton Gaines and Lyon County’s Shoulders exchanged bucket for bucket throughout the first half with each scoring 22 points in the half. The Lyons built a 45-30 advantage before the Maroons closed out the half on an 8-3 run. The Lyons took a 48-38 lead to the locker room at the halftime break.
The Lyons extended their lead to 60-47 at the 3:42 mark of the third quarter and Madisonville called a timeout to regroup. The Lyons continued to push the ball at a frantic pace and increased the lead to 69-52 for the largest lead of the game at that point. Perry had a big third quarter for the Lyons scoring 13 of his game-high 33 points. The Maroons trailed Lyons 69-56 after three frames.
Madisonville scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to cut the Lyon County lead to only nine points 69-60; however, the Maroons were unable to close the gap any further for the remainder of the contest. The Lyons never took their foot off of the gas pedal and continued to put points on the scoreboard to extend the lead to a comfortable 20-point margin. The Lyons outscored the Maroons 23-15 in the final quarter of play to give the Lyons the 92-72 victory.
Jackson Shoulders played a monster game and dominated inside the paint for the Lyons with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
In addition to Perry’s 33 points, sophomore guard Jack Reddick added 13 points for the Lyons. Gaines scored a team-high 31 points for the Maroons. Senior guard Kale Gaither and senior big man Zach Tow added 11 and 10 points respectively for the Maroons.
Lyon County came into the regional tournament as the favorite and the Lyons did nothing in this contest to discredit their reputation as the best team in the region.
The Lyons advance to the championship game to face the winner of Hopkinsville and Hopkins County Central at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hopkinsville High School.
Lyon (92) — Perry 33, J. Shoulders 31, Reddick 13, B. Shoulders 6, Whalin 5, Bingham 2, Gilbert 2. Record: 27-6
Madisonville (72) — Gaines 31, Gaither 11, Tow 10, McAdoo 6, Martin 6, Cheirs 2, Rodgers 2, Peyton 2, Watkins 2. Record: 23-9
