MARION — The Crittenden County Rockets hosted the Lyon County Lyons in the opening round of the Second Region All “A” Classic in Marion on Tuesday night. The Lyons escaped with a hard fought 75-63 victory to advance to the tournament semifinals on Friday night.
The Lyons opened the game in their trademark 2-2-1 full-court pressure with the intention of turning the game into a track meet. The Rockets struggled early to find any offensive rhythm due to the chaotic Lyon County defense. The Lyons bolted out of the gate to score several buckets in transition to take a 24-15 lead after eight minutes of play. Lyon County dropped back into a 1-2-2 half-court trapping defense in the second quarter which also disrupted the Rockets’ offensive flow. However, the Lyons continued to push the ball down-hill with the intent of keeping the pace of the game to their advantage. High-scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry scored 13 of his game-high 29 points in the second frame to help the Lyons extend their lead to 47-28 at the break.
In the third frame, the Lyons took their largest lead of the game at 62-33, but Crittenden went on a 10-3 run to close out the quarter cutting the deficit to 65-43. There was no quit in the Rockets as they began to claw their way back into the game in the fourth quarter. Lyon County substituted freely midway through the fourth frame and lost their offensive flow. The Rockets took advantage of the multiple substitutions and outscored the Lyons 20-10 in the last eight minutes of action, but it was too little too late to overcome the Lyon lead.
Senior post-man Jackson Shoulders added 21 points to the Lyon ledger and younger brother, Brady Shoulders, contributed 10 points to the Lyon victory. Crittenden County was led by guard Travis Champion with 21 points. Trace Derrington and Tanner Beverly added 15 and 13 points respectively for the Rockets.
Lyon 24 23 18 10 —75
Crittenden 15 13 15 20 —63
Lyon (75) — Perry 29, J. Shoulders 21, B. Shoulders 10, Reddick 7, Downing 4, Breedlove 3, Gilbert 1. Record: 8-4
Crittenden (63) — Champion 21, Derrington 15, Beverly 13, Davidson 6, Adamson 5, Crider 2, Morgeson 1. Record: 6-7
