EDDYVILLE — The fast-paced, up-tempo style that Lyon County has was like nothing the Caldwell County team had seen all year, and it had its effects early, giving the Lyons the 88-60 win in the Second Region All “A” Classic championship game on Saturday.
The Lyons (5-0) will face the winner of Monday’s game between Louisville Collegiate and Kentucky Country Day in the Seventh Region All “A” Classic championship in the first round of the All “A” state tournament, which begins Feb. 15.
Lyon County pushed the ball up the court at will Saturday, forcing several Caldwell County turnovers in the first period to bolster a 27-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers (2-3) settled in, outscoring LCHS 19-17 in the second period, but was unable to overcome the Lyons’ speed and ability.
Freshman Travis Perry led Lyon County with 29 points, with 10 of those points coming in the first quarter and nine coming in the third. Junior Jackson Shoulders added 16 points for the Lyons, while junior Gunnar Bingham put in 15 points and junior Nick Whalin had 11.
Junior Jabrion Spikes scored half of the Tigers’ points, putting in a game-high 30, scoring 15 of CCHS’s 18 third-quarter points. Senior Tripp Branch put in 15 points for Caldwell County, with 11 of those coming in the second quarter.
“We were motivated for this game,” Perry said. “We just came off of a big win against (University Heights Academy in the Lyons’ semifinal game on Tuesday), but that didn’t accomplish anything. We hadn’t won anything really big.
“... We came into tonight knowing we wanted to run the floor on them, run the ball and get into a high-scoring game, which I thought we did a pretty good job of, and moving the ball around to whoever was open.”
LCHS head coach Ryan Perry, Travis Perry’s father, said he was proud of his team and the effort they put forth.
“This was a big goal of ours from the very beginning of the season,” he said. “We got that first big win against UHA on Tuesday night — that was big. ... Then, tonight, we played really well at the beginning of the game. We started out really well like we wanted to and managed to get enough of a lead that we could hold onto.
“... We came out like we were shot out of a cannon, and then, we changed defense and got on our heels a little bit, got a little complacent, and they got comfortable and they started causing us a little bit of problems.”
Lyon County visits Caldwell County at 7 p.m. Monday.
— David B. Snow
Caldwell County 5 19 18 18 — 60
Lyon County 27 17 21 23 — 88
CALDWELL COUNTY (2-3) — Tripp Branch 5 1-2 15, Jabrion Spikes 12 6-10 30, Carter Whittington 1 0-1 4, Collin Whittington 1 0-0 2, Tate VanHooser 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Joiner 0 0-0 0, Zavy Bumphus 2 0-0 6, Demarius Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jack Englebright 0 0-0 0, Giovante Riley 0 5-6 5, Bake Vivrette 0 0-0 0. Total 21 12-19 60.
LYON COUNTY (5-0) — Jack Reddick 2 2-2 6, Travis Perry 11 5-7 29, Gunnar Bingham 6 2-2 15, Brady Shoulders 3 0-0 6, Jackson Shoulders 8 0-0 16, Nick Whalin 5 1-2 11, Brandon Ray 0 0-0 0, Warren Parker 0 0-0 0, Zach Radivonyk 0 0-0 0, Clay Haines 0 0-0 0, Luke Burchett 0 0-0 0, Luke Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Beau Wilson 1 0-0 2, Bray Kirk 1 0-0 3, Eli Baker 0 0-0 0. Total 37 10-13 88.
• Caldwell County trailed Crittenden County by seven points, 28-21, early in the third quarter, but the Tigers chipped away at the Rockets’ lead to take their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter, then battled down the stretch for the 49-47 win in the semifinal game of the Second Region All “A” Classic at Lyon County High School on Friday.
Junior guard Jabrion Spikes scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter and came through on the other side of the ball with a blocked shot in the lane that resulted in a jump ball tie-up with 3.7 seconds left in the game.
The possession arrow pointed to Crittenden, but Spikes stole the ball as time ran out.
Tripp Branch scored 13 points for the Tigers. Gabe Mott led the Rockets with 12 points.
— Jeff Rogers
Caldwell County 11 8 15 15 — 49
Crittenden County 15 9 12 11 — 47
Caldwell County (2-2) — Jabrion Spikes 5 7-12 17, Tripp Branch 4 3-9 13, Carter Whittington 3 0-3 6, Tate VanHooser 2 1-2 6, Giovante Riley 1 2-2 4, Collin Whittington 1 0-0 3, Zavy Bumphus 0 0-0 0, Blake Vivrette 0 0-0 0. Total 16 13-28 49.
Crittenden County (1-4) — Gabe Mott 4 4-8 12, Tyler Boone 3 2-3 9, Preston Turley 4 1-2 9, Preston Morgeson 3 0-0 8, Travis Champion 3 0-0 7, Maddux Carlson 1 0-0 2, Braxton Winders 0 0-0 0, Hayden Adamson 0 0-1 0, Ben Dobyns 0 0-0 0. Total 18 7-14 47.
