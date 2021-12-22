LOUISVILLE — The Lyon County Lyons participated in the prestigious “King of the Bluegrass” basketball tournament in Louisville this past weekend. The host Fairdale High School tournament officials invited twelve other ranked or highly regarded teams from Kentucky and three top notch teams from outside Kentucky’s borders.
The No. 25 state ranked Lyons played three games in three days winning one game and losing two very close contests after giving up big leads. Lyon County faced No. 5 state ranked Ashland Blazer in the opening round of the tournament and came out on the losing end of an 87-81 cat fight.
The Lyons built a 38-20 advantage over the Tomcats midway through the second quarter of play. At that point, Ashland went on a 6-0 run to end the half and the Lyons went to the locker room at the break up 38-26. The normally proficient shooting Tomcats’ first half misfortunes were mostly attributable to a dismal 3-of-18 shooting from 3-point range.
However, the Lyons were not prepared for what was yet to come from the Tomcats in the second half of action. Ashland hit the Lyons with a barrage of 3-point baskets, actually eight, in the third frame to close the gap to 53-50 in favor of the Lyons. The fourth and final eight minutes of action was simply more of the same as the Tomcats drilled another seven 3-pointers to take the lead and gain the six point victory over the Lyons. Ashland made an astounding 15-of-21 shots from long distance in the second half of play and scored an amazing 61 points after the break to set a new “King of the Bluegrass” record for most points in a half.
Ethan Sellars led the Tomcats with 25 points and seven made 3-point buckets. Tomcat Cole Villers added 24 points with five made 3-pointers and Liberty University commitment Colin Porter contributed 19 points and a game-high 12 assists for the Tomcats. Travis Perry’s 32 points led the Lyon attack with Jackson Shoulders and Jack Reddick contributing 20 and 18 points respectively.
The loss to Ashland Blazer sent the Lyons to the tournament’s consolation bracket where they met the Belfry Pirates, one of the favorites to win Region 15. Lyon County led nearly the entire game against the Pirates except for a very short period late in the second quarter and early in the third frame to win the contest going away 92-79.
The Lyons put their wide open fast-paced offensive attack on full display against the Belfry man defense from the opening tip. Lyon County jumped out to a quick 25-14 lead over the Pirates after eight minutes of play. Senior post man Jackson Shoulders led the early Lyon attack with 13 first quarter points. Belfry made a run in the second quarter and actually took a brief 40-39 lead in the contest. The Lyons scored the next four points to close the first half of play with a narrow 43-40 advantage.
After being down 52-49 early in the third quarter, Lyon County once again found their offensive rhythm and went on a game killer 21-3 run to take a 70-55 lead at the end of three quarters of play. High scoring sophomore guard Travis Perry led the Lyon outburst with 15 of his 33 points in the third quarter. The Lyons maintained a double-digit lead throughout the remainder of the contest behind Jackson Shoulders’ game-high 36 points and 15 rebounds. Tykee Peterson and De’Mahjae Clark led Belfry with 25 and 24 points respectively.
With the win over Belfry, the Lyons advanced in the tournament’s consolation bracket to battle the Louisville Trinity Shamrocks. Like the loss to Ashland Blazer, the Lyons jumped out to an early first half lead against the Shamrocks, but were unable to withstand the second half runs by Trinity and lost another nail-biter 77-73.
The Lyons drilled five early 3-point baskets to open the game which led to a quick 17-2 lead.
The Shamrocks scored the next four points to end the quarter with the Lyons having a 17-6 advantage.
The second quarter belonged to Trinity as they outscored the Lyons 26-20 to trail by only five points 37-32 at the halfway mark.
Trinity continued to chip away at the deficit in the third frame as they outscored the Lyons 19-15 behind the scoring of star junior guard Cameron McClain. The Shamrocks ended the quarter trailing the Lyons by only one point 52-51. McClain continued to hurt the Lyons in the final quarter of play with three more buckets from long distance as part of his dominating second half performance. McClain scored 21 of his game-high 29 points in the second half. Trinity outscored the Lyons 26-21 in the closing frame to come away with the 77-73 victory.
Trinity was led by McClain’s 29 points and teammate Christopher Walls contributed 10 points to the Shamrock victory. Senior Jackson Shoulders and sophomore Travis Perry once again led the Lyon attack with 26 and 25 points respectively. Sophomore Jack Reddick added 15 points to the Lyon ledger.
Game #1
Ashland Blazer 87- Sellars 25, Villers 24, Porter 19, Carter 14, Atkins 5.
Lyon County 81- Perry 32, J. Shoulders 20, Reddick 16, B. Shoulders 6, Whalin 4, Gilbert 3.
Game #2
Lyon County 92- J. Shoulders 36, Perry 33, Reddick 12, B. Shoulders 4, Kirk 3, Gilbert 2, Whalin 2.
Belfry 79- Peterson 25, Clark 24, Dean 16, Banks 10, Taylor 2, Maynard 2.
Game #3
Louisville Trinity 77 — McClain 29, Walls 10, Jenkins 9, Lovan 8, Johnson 8, Warfield 8, Long 3, Pfeifer 2.
Lyon County 73 — J. Shoulders 26, Perry 25, Reddick 15, B. Shoulders 7.
