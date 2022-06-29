On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Lyon County's Brody Williams received the prestigious Johnny Bench Award for his outstanding performance as a Lyon during his senior year.
"It is a huge honor to be picked for the Johnny Bench Award knowing the talent of catchers throughout the state this year," Williams said. "I can't begin to count the number of people who have helped me get to this point, and I'm sure it is no mistake they have been in my path."
Williams led his team for the 2022 season with 12 home runs, 53 hits, 45 RBI, 16 doubles, and a .530 batting average. Along with his team's high statistics, the future Kent State catcher finished with 39 runs, one triple, and 17 walks in 100 at-bats and 33 games.
"I think it's very well deserved. He has worked very hard for this moment," Lyon County head coach Ricky Baker said. "He has missed out on a lot of awards that he should have gotten and hasn't. But, they got it right on this one."
The recent Lyon County graduate began his varsity career in eighth grade during the 2018 season under former head coach Jeff Embrey. However, Williams began to gain attention from spectators in Region 1 and 2 during his freshman 2019 season under Baker, where he posted a .350 average with 14 hits, seven RBI, and four doubles in 13 games.
"I have been lucky enough to play with some of the best at Lyon County," Williams said. "Without pitchers that keep it around the plate and someone to catch my throws, none of this happens. I am thankful to be a small part of a special time for Lyon County baseball."
Although the global pandemic ripped away a season, it did not stop Williams and the Lyons from pushing through and making a name for themselves during the 2021 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament. The Lyons, Baker, and Williams earned their spot in the final four after defeating Owensboro and Whitley County before falling to the would-be state championship team Trinity.
During his junior season, Williams finished with a .358 average, 43 hits, 20 runs, 38 RBI, 12 doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs.
"Moving forward, I am excited to get started with a new group of guys and coaches at Kent State," Williams said. "I'm going to continue to trust God's plan for me and look forward to what he has in store for me."
Before heading off to Kent State, Williams will finish his summer at Brooks Stadium, where he plays for the Paducah Chiefs with Lyon County teammates.
"Playing with the Chiefs has been a great experience," Williams said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to play in front of a hometown crowd. Hopefully, I can use what I've learned from coaches and teammates to help me in the fall."
