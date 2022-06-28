Lyon County junior Travis Perry has gained the attention of several big name colleges and universities around the nation. Between basketball games with his travel team, the Indiana Elite, and a huge game at The Titans Rockets Summer Shootout in Shelbyville, the western Kentucky talent has drawn quite the attention.
Perry dropped 42 points, 30 of which came from behind the 3-point line in the win over Hamilton High School in the Shootout. He scored another 36 points in a Lyon uniform against the current Indiana state champions.
While the Lyons did later post a 63-62 loss to Indianapolis Cathedral, the day was far from unproductive.
University of Kentucky Coach John Calipari, who was there to watch Xavier Booker, the number two player in the 2023 class, was impressed by Perry’s moves. Going into the showcase Perry already had offers from Western Kentucky University, Creighton, Ole Miss, and New Orleans, plus peaked interests from Stanford, Michigan Wisconsin, Virginia, Belmont, Murray State, Xavier and Saint Louis. After his standout performance, even more offers have come rolling in for the 6-2 guard.
Travis and his father traveled to the University of Kentucky this past weekend to talk with Coach Cal and take a tour of the campus where he was offered a scholarship.
“I am still figuring out what I want to study in college,” Perry said. “I had thought I wanted to do something in the pharmacy field but I am not sure that will work out while playing basketball in college. I feel like I can get a good education at all of the schools that are interested in me, so the relationship and trust with the coaches will be the main factor.”
As well as basketball talent, Perry has been named to the All-State Academic Team each of his four years. Both his mother and father graduated from the University of Kentucky and while Perry is excited to have an offer from the basketball staple and family alma mater, he’s not making any decisions anytime soon.
Perry and his Lyons still have much more noise to make on the high school level. With two more years to play and averaging nearly 800 points a season, Perry is on the track to top Wayland’s Kelly Coleman’s state scoring record of 4,337 points. Perry has scored 3,189 points total since starting varsity as a seventh grader.
When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, Perry said his main focus was to continue to grow his game as well as help his teammates strive and grow themselves. He also notes another district and Second Region title with another visit to the state tournament are at the top of his list as well.
With several starting seniors graduated, the Lyons will face a tougher season as they learn to work together in new roles.
“While we are obviously going to miss the seniors that graduated, we are going to rely on some of the young guys to step up and give quality minutes,” Perry said. “We are going to keep the same style of play and use our togetherness and this summer has given us a great opportunity to get better as a team.”
The KHSAA dead period continues through July 9 then the Lyons will be back in the gym preparing for the upcoming season. As for Perry, eyes from all around the nation will be on the young talent as he makes a run for the “King’s” record.
