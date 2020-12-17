There is a wealth of opportunity in front of Lyon County’s Travis Perry. And he knows this. There’s a potential shot at state records. A building decision on his college of choice.
But the most important thing the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lyons point guard wants to do is win.
And win big.
It’s been exactly 70 years since Lyon County experienced the joy and warmth that comes from a Second Region title. For the proud, small program in Eddyville, the strip of schools from Henderson County all the way down to Trigg County might as well be renamed “Hell,” because the “Road to Rupp” is often paved with the best of intentions. If it’s not Hopkinsville, Christian County or University Heights Academy claiming crowns with great rapidity, it’s Madisonville-North Hopkins, Webster County, or the Colonels themselves knocking on the door.
Since a 1940 title courtesy of Joe Fulks and the Kuttawa Lyons, and the title in ‘51, Lyon County has appeared in only four other Second Region title games: 1966, 1973, 1990, 1991.
Even Ty Rogers — one of the greatest scorers in the history of KHSAA basketball — couldn’t carry his crew to a Second Region title game from 1999-2004, despite his 407 career 3-pointers (fourth all time), 3,300 career points (ninth all-time) and uncanny ability to hit from anywhere at any time.
That’s just how good the Second Region can be.
Perry wants to change this soon. Now, if he can. And if Rogers’ records (or anyone else’s, for that matter) come falling down with it, great.
If not, so be it.
“I think about it, but I don’t really worry about it too much,” Perry said. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. What I’m worried about is just making sure we win. We’re really focused on trying to win the Second Region, and definitely make it to state. Once, or definitely try to make it a couple of times. While I’m here, I feel like we have a really good shot of making it multiple times. So, I don’t want to be worried about the points, or however many rebounds I get. I don’t care who has all the points.
“I just want us to win the games and make it as far as we possibly can.”
Basketball math
Bumped up to varsity in the fall of 2018 during his seventh grade season, Perry averaged 20.6 points and 2.9 rebounds for Jeff Embry — splits of 43.8% shooting from the floor, 35.9% shooting from the arc and 80.3% from the stripe as impressive as anyone in west Kentucky, regardless of class.
In the fall of 2019, Perry took an even larger step under his father and new coach, Ryan, and averaged 26.6 points and 4.5 rebounds on even better margins: 49.2% shooting from the floor, 37.9% shooting from the arc and 77.9% shooting from the stripe.
Having already bagged 158 career 3-pointers, an average mathematician can tell Perry’s six-year projections could eclipse some of the greatest marks in KHSAA history — most notably Kelly Coleman’s 4,337 career points for Waylands from 1953-56, and the 463 career 3-pointers made from Sheldon Clark’s Dylan James from 2010-17. At the very least, he may very well contend with the local lore of Rogers, who parlayed a stellar career from 1999-04 into a terrific stretch with Western Kentucky University basketball.
“I think I can definitely still improve my field goal shooting percentage,” Perry said. “It’s kind of this thing where I’m still just growing into my body. I’ve been in the weight room a lot, and I’ve been working on the legs, arms and stuff. And I’m working on staying consistent. I feel like my jumper has gotten a lot more consistent this year, after all the work this summer we could do.
“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot stronger in the weight room, but since we haven’t been able to be in the gym a lot, we’ve been running the track and stairs and stuff. So I feel more condition, to where I’m able to play faster for longer.”
Though he got inside the arc more often during his eighth grade year, the 3-pointer has been a go-to in his arsenal.
Through his first 63 games, 40.6% of this shot attempts have been from behind the arc (428-of-1,053 attempts), where he’s currently 36.9% lifetime.
“I feel like 3-pointers just present themselves to me more often to me, just because of how defenses play me,” Perry added. “Normally, we play against teams that pack in the lane, and I see a lot of box-and-1 or triangle-and-2 against me and Jackson (Shoulders), so that puts a lot of people in the lane. So a lot of our plays (last year), I feel like we ran to get open 3-pointers. And I feel like this year, we’re going to be a really good shooting team. ... A 3-pointer is a crucial asset of our game in being able to stretch the floor.
“But aside from 3-pointers, I like to get in the lane and shoot floaters a lot, because you can get a foul on the bigger man in there, and get to the free throw line. Floaters are high-percentage shots.”
Offers in
Perry is already considered one of the top players in his Class of 2024, and is set to play for Indiana Elite on the AAU travel circuit next summer.
Alongside some familiar faces this past summer in Jack Reddick, Brady Shoulders and Rockcastle County’s Will Bishop (among others), Perry was busy traveling to Indianapolis and St. Louis for more hoops.
This “All-Kentucky” Team came away with a 14U Division I 2024 championship at the USA Youth Hoops Bucket Battle in mid-August at Noblesville, Indiana.
The squad went 5-0, and Perry had 42 points in the title game.
Three months later, Perry received his first Division I offer from the University of New Orleans Privateers.
Two weeks ago, Perry received his second Division I offer from the top-10 ranked Creighton Blue Jays. And the offers might come faster.
“It kind of all just happened really quick,” Perry added. “I’m definitely listening to everybody, and it’s good to hear that they’re interested. It’s a great opportunity to have.”
At this moment, among those clued in are Murray State, Western Kentucky and Louisville — according to Perry — and he understands the process is just beginning.
He’s also expecting to be a point guard at the next level, regardless of what kind of physical changes come in the next few years. His love of guys like John Wall (“so crafty, could keep people off balance”), J.J. Reddick (“I know he’s a shooting guard, but his ability to get off open shots quick and be in the right spot at the right time to hit a shot is great”), Isaiah Canaan (“My dad and I used to come down to Murray all the time to watch him play, and he could shoot it from so far. When you’re that small, you have to be able to stretch the floor from anywhere.”) and Damian Lillard have kept him with these point-guard feelings.
“I think in growing in the game and always talking with my dad about the game, and working ever since the first grade with these guys we have, I feel like I’ve learned a lot about the game,” Perry said. “And I feel like I make a good point guard, just because I can think through the game so well.”
Thankfully, he’s got plenty of time to think.
