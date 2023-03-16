Travis Perry

Lyon County junior Travis Perry will add his most prestigious award yet after being named the Kentucky Gatorade Boys Player of the Year on Wednesday. Pictured is Perry receiving his 2nd Region Basketball Coaches Association Boy’s Player of the Year award after the Lyons won the Second Region championship.

 JENNIFER HAINES | For The Sun

CHICAGO (March 15, 2023) — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Travis Perry of Lyon County High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Perry is the first Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Lyon County High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Perry as Kentucky’s best high school boys basketball player.

