EDDYVILLE — After roaming the sidelines and foul lines for 32 years, longtime Lyon County High School coach Jeff Doom is retiring.
Doom, who has been at the helm of the Lady Lyons basketball team for the last 12 seasons, officially turned in his resignation letter Friday.
In his 12 years as head girls basketball coach, Doom accumulated 191 wins, nine Region 2 Tournament appearances, three District 5 championships, two All “A” Classic Region 2 championships and reached the Region 2 Girls Tournament semifinals in 2011 with an upset victory over the defending Region 2 champion Henderson County.
Doom was also the head coach of the Lyon County boys basketball team between 1993 and 1998, where he led the Lyons to 47 wins, two Region 2 Tournament appearances and an All “A” Classic Region 2 runner-up trophy in 1995.
In between his times on the hardwood, he also was head coach of the Lady Lyons softball team for two decades until he stepped down from that role in 2011. Over those 20 years, the Lady Lyons claimed a multitude of District 5 championships, the 2008 All “A” Region 2 championship and over 200 victories.
Among the three teams he led at Lyon County, those squads amassed over 450 victories.
He held various roles in the Lyon County school system, including athletic director, physical education/health teacher and bus driver, and he taught in both the middle and high schools.
Doom also spent time teaching and coaching in the late 1980s and early 1990s at Hickman County and Dawson Springs high schools.
Doom wanted to thank his wife, Deanna; children Brittany, Cody and Ashlyn; and his players, assistant coaches, school system and the entire Lyon County community for their support over the last three decades in allowing him to be a part of so many great young people’s lives.
The search for a new head girls basketball coach will begin immediately.
