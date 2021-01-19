Lyon County pushes past Caldwell County 93-63

PRINCETON — Lyon County faced Caldwell County in their second meeting in three days, with the Lyons again on top by a wide margin Monday night, 93-63.
The Lyons (6-0) used a 16-3 run in the first quarter to balloon from a 9-7 advantage to a 25-10 lead, taking a 29-12 edge at the end of the first period.
Caldwell County (2-4) played better than it did on Saturday in the Second Region All “A” Classic championship game, but still found no answer for the Lyons’ uptempo style and Lyon’s top scorers, Travis Perry and Jackson Shoulders.
Perry finished the game with 28 points, while Shoulders added 21. Jack Reddick put in 14 points, while Brady Shoulders had 11 and Nick Whalin, 10.
Caldwell County was led by 22 points from Jabrion Spikes, who was 9-for-21 from the free-throw line. Carter Whittington added 12 points for the Tigers, while Giovante Riley had nine.
Lyon County hosts Graves County at 7 p.m. Friday, while Caldwell County visits Russellville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LCHS 29 15 23 26—93
CCHS 12 12 17 22—63
LYON COUNTY (6-0) — Jack Reddick 6 0-0 14, Travis Perry 11 4-4 28, Gunnar Bingham 2 0-0 4, Brady Shoulders 4 0-0 11, Jackson Shoulders 8 4-4 21, Nick Whalin 5 0-0 10, Brandon Ray 1 0-0 2, Warren Parker 0 0-2 0, Zach Rodivanyk 0 0-0 0, Clay Haines 0 2-2 2, Luke Burchall 0 0-0 0, Luke Gilbet 1 0-0 2, Beau Wilson 0 0-2 0, Bray Kirk 0 0-0 0, Eli Baker 0 0-0 0. Total 37 10-14 93.
CALDWELL COUNTY (2-4) — Tripp Branch 1 3-3 5, Carter Whittington 4 3-6 12, Collin Whittington 2 0-0 6, Giovante Riley 4 1-2 9, Blake Vivrette 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Joiner 0 4-4 4, Zavy Bumphus 1 1-2 3, Jabrion Spikes 6 9-21 22, Demarius Thompson 1 0-0 2, Jack Englebright 0 0-0 0. Total 19 21-38 63.
