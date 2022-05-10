Opponents should never doubt the Lyon County Lyons under the guidance of head coach Ricky Baker. While participating in the Edward Jones Classic at Edward Jones Field, the Lyons upset the No. 1 St. Xavier Tigers and did not go down quietly in the loss against Kennett, Missouri.
Jackson Shoulders led his team to a 3-1 victory over the Tigers in the first game hosted by the McCracken County Mustangs. Shoulders remained stoic and collected, throwing six innings while allowing six hits and two walks.
The dominating senior struck out nine on 104 pitches.
St. Xavier’s Yale commit Luke Lantz worked the mound, keeping the Lyons from scoring in the first two innings. However, John Bingham had different plans in the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff single to left field.
Brady Belt bunted into a fielder’s choice for the first out in the inning as John Bingham was tagged out at second. However, the Lyons kept roaring with singles by Aiden Waters and Brody Williams. Peyton Williams came in for Brody Williams as a courtesy runner before Shoulders doubled to center field, allowing Peyton Williams and Waters to score. On the throw home, Shoulders legged it out to third base.
Unfortunately, Drew Richie, the courtesy runner for Shoulders, was left stranded as the rally ended for Lyon County with a strikeout.
St. Xavier’s opportunity in the top half of the fourth inning kicked off with Jake Bennett and Landon Akers being hit by pitches. Adam Campisano singled on a pop fly to right field to load the bases with one out. However, Shoulders remained calm and eased out of the inning by striking out Matthew Schaftlein and inducing a pop-out by Alec Hildenbrand.
The Lyon County crew missed out on blowing the game out of St. X’s reach in the bottom of the fifth inning as Lantz loaded the bases. Austin Spears grounded into a fielder’s choice as Gunner Bingham was out at home.
St. Xavier did not go down without a fight in the top of the seventh inning. A single by Ryan Comella kicked off the inning as Corey Cissell appeared in relief for Shoulders. However, Lyon County was down to their last out after performing a crowd-pleasing double play.
Bennett reached on an error and took a trip around the bases as Akers singled to center field to score his teammate, making it 3-1. However, the damage was kept to a minimum as the next batter, Max Cherry, struck out to give Lyon County the upset.
Cissell earned the save for the Lyons, throwing an inning while allowing two hits and one run and struck out one on 20 pitches.
Lantz took the loss for St. Xavier after working six innings. The senior allowed six hits, three runs (earned), two walks, and struck out five on 91 pitches.
Kennett (MO) 4, Lyon County 3Riding high from the big win against St. Xavier, the Lyon County Lyons faced the Kennett Indians at Edward Jones Field.
Unfortunately, the action-packed game resulted in a 4-3 loss for the Lyons, despite having a lead for most of the game.
The Lyons jumped on the board first despite two outs as Jackson Shoulders doubled to left field. Then, with a walk by Austin Spears and a single by Turner Hurst, the team loaded the bases for Eli Baker. As Shoulders scored, Baker reached on the error by Kennett, making it 1-0.
Lyon County earned a two-run lead in the bottom of third inning as Baker doubled to left field, scoring Shoulders. Despite a runner in scoring position, the Lyons could not move him as John Bingham popped out to end the inning.
Kennett scored their first run when Trey Duncan doubled to center field, scoring Reese Robinett. However, the Lyons weren’t giving in to their opponent, scoring another run in the bottom of the inning.
The scoring began as Brady Belt singled to center field on a line drive. Innovative offense advanced belt into scoring position as Aiden Waters sacrificed to the mound with a bunt for the first out. Gunner Bingham then grounded out to shortstop as Belt sped to third. On the RBI single by Brody Williams, Belt scored to make it 3-1.
Unfortunately for Lyon County, Kennett tied it 3-3 in the top half of the fifth inning. Nigut doubled to left field, allowing Matt Gardner and Duncan to score. The tie lasted until the top of the seventh inning, when Kennett took the lead for the first time in the game.
Although John Bingham singled with two outs in the bottom half of the seventh inning, the Lyons could not rally as Belt grounded out into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Baker took the loss for Lyon County, throwing 6.2 innings while allowing seven hits, four runs (three earned), walking two, and striking out four on 96 pitches.
Cissell appeared in relief for Baker, working less than an inning. The senior threw four pitches and faced one batter in his outing during the day’s second game.
