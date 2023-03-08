Energy and emotions ran high as the Lyons claimed their second straight Second Region title in a 76-70 victory over the Hopkinsville Tigers Tuesday night in Madisonville; all on point guard Jack Reddick’s 18th birthday. The win will give the Lyons a second chance at a state title after being ousted in the opening round of the All “A” Classic in a 74-64 upset to UHA.
The game got off to a fast start with Reddick and Brady Shoulders putting up a quick six to take the initial 6-2 lead. Hopkinsville’s Antonio Williams answered with a 6-0 run to give the Tigers the 8-6 advantage just three minutes into the contest. Williams proved difficult to deal with inside the paint for much of the night.
An assist from Shoulders turned-layup for Perry tied things at 8-8 while the Lyons defense got Williams under control.
Hopkinsville forced the ball outside to Bubba Leavell for two threes to take the 16-10 lead just one minute later. Lyon battled back with a 7-0 run kicked off by three chances at the stripe for Reddick. The Lyons slender lead evaporated in the final 1:44 of the frame as Hopkinsville served up a 12-3 run to take the 28-20 lead into the second period.
A seven-point haul by Shoulders opened the second quarter and cut the Tiger’s lead to 28-27, but with both teams trading baskets, neither were able to build a significant lead. Perry capped off a 8-0 run converting a fouled shot into three points for the 38-33 margin.
Leavell and Williams pulled the Tigers back even at 39-39 with 1:47 to go in the half. Despite limiting Perry to 12 first-half points, and committing zero turnovers, the Tigers still trailed 44-39.
Both teams came out firing in the third quarter with Lyon maintaining the lead but Hopkinsville was never too far out of sight. Two free throws from Leavell cut the Lyons lead to its slimmest margin of the period, 57-55. Shoulders and Perry gave the Lyons a six-point cushion, 61-55 only to watch a three from Leavell drain it away to 61-58 at the buzzer.
Lyon pushed the lead out by as much as 71-61 but Leavell just wouldn’t go away. Leavell’s last attempt to save the night came through a three with 15.7 seconds on the clock to pull the Tigers within four, 74-70, but fouling to stop the clock sent Perry to the line where he knocked down both to extend the lead 76-70 with 9.6 seconds to play. Hopkinsville had one last possession but the long range three never saw the net.
Perry led all scorers with 33 points. He is now just 21 points away from becoming the state’s all-time leading scorer. Reddick got 24 points and six assists to add to the birthday victory. Shoulders posted 15 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds.
Leavell added 25 points for the Tigers while Williams finished with 23 points and 8 rebounds. KeiMarion Smith also had double-figures with 12 points.
The Lyons pick up their 30th win of the season and their 16th straight as they improve to 30-5. Hopkinsville sees its season come to an end at 15-17.
Lyon County will continue their postseason run at the UK HealthCare Boys Sweet 16 Thursday March 16 at 12:30 p.m. CST. The Lyons will play the Ninth Region winner Newport who advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2010 by defeating Cooper 44-42.
