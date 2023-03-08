Lyons

The Lyon County Lyons won the Second Region title and advance to the boys Sweet 16 after defeating Hopkinsville 76-70 on Tuesday night.

 JENNIFER HAINES | For The Sun

Energy and emotions ran high as the Lyons claimed their second straight Second Region title in a 76-70 victory over the Hopkinsville Tigers Tuesday night in Madisonville; all on point guard Jack Reddick’s 18th birthday. The win will give the Lyons a second chance at a state title after being ousted in the opening round of the All “A” Classic in a 74-64 upset to UHA.

The game got off to a fast start with Reddick and Brady Shoulders putting up a quick six to take the initial 6-2 lead. Hopkinsville’s Antonio Williams answered with a 6-0 run to give the Tigers the 8-6 advantage just three minutes into the contest. Williams proved difficult to deal with inside the paint for much of the night.

