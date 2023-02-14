EDDYVILLE — On Saturday, the Lyon County Lyons hosted the Akridge Ace Jam at Jason White Gymnasium as teams from the First, Second, Sixth, and 10th Region competed against each other ahead of the final week in the regular season.

From the First Region, the Mayfield Cardinals and Lady Cardinals traveled to Eddyville along with the McCracken County Mustangs. Mayfield’s two teams took home wins from the event, while McCracken County fell in the night’s final game. Lyon County, Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Union County represented the Second Region. Butler County and Bracken County represented the Sixth and 10th Regions, respectively.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In