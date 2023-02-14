EDDYVILLE — On Saturday, the Lyon County Lyons hosted the Akridge Ace Jam at Jason White Gymnasium as teams from the First, Second, Sixth, and 10th Region competed against each other ahead of the final week in the regular season.
From the First Region, the Mayfield Cardinals and Lady Cardinals traveled to Eddyville along with the McCracken County Mustangs. Mayfield’s two teams took home wins from the event, while McCracken County fell in the night’s final game. Lyon County, Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Union County represented the Second Region. Butler County and Bracken County represented the Sixth and 10th Regions, respectively.
Lyon County 66, Bracken County 61
In a game with all eyes on Travis Perry, the Lyon County Lyons pushed ahead of the visiting Bracken County Polar Bears with a 66-61 victory. In addition to the victory, Perry earned his 4,000th career point as a junior and led all scorers with a game-high tally of 32 points. Bracken County junior Blake Reed finished behind Perry in scoring, posting 30 points. Reed and sophomore Chase Archibald kept it close against the Lyons from start to finish but could not break the offensive powerhouse duo of Perry and junior Brady Shoulders.
BRACKEN COUNTY: B. Reed 30, C. Archibald 17, C. Reed 10, A. Norton 3, J. Commodore 1. FIELD GOALS: 13 (B. Reed 6, C. Reed 5, C. Archibald, A. Norton). 3-POINTERS: 9 (C. Archibald 5, B. Blake 4). FREE THROWS: 8/11. RECORD: 15-12.
LYON COUNTY: T. Perry 32, B. Shoulders 15, J. Reddick 11, B. Kirk 4, L. Breedlove 4. FIELD GOALS: 18 (T. Perry 6, J. Reddick 5, B. Shoulders 4, L. Breedlove 2, B. Kirk). 3-POINTERS: 5 (T. Perry 4, B. Shoulders). FREE THROWS: 15/21. RECORD: 22-5.
Mayfield 72, Union County 44
Despite attempts from Union County, the Mayfield Cardinals controlled the court on Saturday with a 72-44 victory at Jason White Gym. Sam Stone led all scorers with a game-high 18 points and tallied six rebounds. Union County’s Izaiah Manuel led his team with 15 points and six rebounds. The Cardinals were able to set the tempo of the game and did not look back, taking home a 28-point win.
MAYFIELD: S. Stone 18, O. Webb 14, N. Fulton 12, B. Pate 7, B. Morris 7, B. Dabney 6, C. Gibson 6, J. Watson 2. FIELD GOALS: 22 (S. Stone 8, N. Fulton 4, B. Morris 3, C. Gibson 3, B. Dabney 2, O. Webb, J. Watson). 3-POINTERS: 5 (O. Webb 4, P. Pate). FREE THROWS: 13/22. RECORD: 21-5.
UNION COUNTY: I. Manuel 15, K. Hughes 8, C. Miller 6, C. Johnson 6, M. Hancock 4, C. Rapier 2, K. Pollard 2, T. Wilson 1. FIELD GOALS: 13 (I. Manuel 5, K. Hughes 3, M. Hancock 2, K. Pollard, C. Rapier, C. Miller). 3-POINTERS: 4 (C. Johnson 2, C. Mills, I. Manuel). FREE THROWS: 6/14. RECORD: 10-14.
Christian County 63, McCracken County 52
Coming off a regional win against Graves County on Friday night, the Mustangs struggled to find a rhythm in the Saturday contest against the Christian County Colonels. Despite senior Ian Hart collecting 18 points, McCracken County could not push ahead in the second half of the game against Christian County’s defense. Junior Derrell Bateman led all scorers in the Christian County victory with 19 points, earning a double-double as he wrapped up the contest with 10 rebounds. Bateman’s offensive surge throughout the second half kept the Colonels ahead, despite being down for most of the first half.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY: I. Hart 18, C. Purvis 8, J. McCune 7, C. Miller 5, G. Parish 4, J. Venable 4, J. Klope 2, J. Bridges 2, Z. Smith 2. FIELD GOALS: 15 (I. Hart 4, G. Parish 2, J. McCune 2, J. Venable 2, J. Klope, J. Bridges, C. Miller, C. Purvis). 3-POINTERS: 5 (I. Hart 2, C. Purvis 2, C. Miller). FREE THROWS: 7/16. RECORD: 24-4.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY: D. Bateman 19, B. Morrison 10, J. Miles 10, J. Riley 8, G. Sanders 7, P. Northington 4, K. Vaughn 2, T. Blanton 2, N. Rowe 1. FIELD GOALS: 24 (D. Bateman 8, B. Morrison 3, J. Miles 3, J. Riley 3, G. Sanders 3, P. Northington 2, K. Vaughn, T. Blanton). 3-POINTERS: 2 (B. Morrison, J. Miles). FREE THROWS: 9/19. RECORD: 16-11.
Hopkinsville 71, Butler County 66
Although Butler County’s Ty Price led all scorers with 35 points, the Hopkinsville Tigers were the team to come out on top in the 71-66 contest held during the Lyon County event. DeTravious Leavell led the Tigers with 17 points, KeiMarion Smith following behind with 16 points. Hopkinsville’s Antonio Williams finished with a double-double, posting 14 with 10 rebounds. Isaiah Manning also played a vital role, finishing with 11 rebounds.
HOPKINSVILLE: D. Leavell 17, K. Smith 16, A. Williams 14, J. Gavin 10, I. Manning 8, G. Northington 4, K. Johnson 2. FIELD GOALS: 23 (A. Williams 5, J. Gavin 5, K. Smith 4, I. Manning 4, D. Leavell 2, G. Northington 2, K. Johnson). 3-POINTERS: 5 (D. Leavell 2, K. Smith 2, A. Williams). FREE THROWS: 10/12. RECORD: 11-15.
BUTLER COUNTY: T. Price 35, L. Rice 15, J. Castlen 12, T. Deweese 2, K. Grubb 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (T. Price 6, L. Rice 5, J. Castlen 4, K. Grubb). 3-POINTERS: 6 (T. Price 5, J. Castlen). FREE THROWS: 16/19. RECORD: 18-9.
GIRLS
Mayfield 54, Lyon County 52
In the tight contest between the Lady Cardinals and hosting Lady Lyons, Mayfield inched out with a 54-52 win as freshman Lay Mayes led her team with 14 points. Lyon County eighth-grader Trinity Taylor led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, keeping her team in the mix from the first quarter until the final buzzer. For Mayfield, Skylar Mandry, Addaley Smith, and Lexi Feagin followed behind Mayes, collecting 33 of Mayfield’s points. Lyon’s Piper Cotham finished with 12 points behind Taylor in the loss.
MAYFIELD: L. Mayes 14, S. Mandry 11, L. Feagin 11, A. Smith 11, K. Henson 7. FIELD GOALS: 8 (A. Smith 3, L. Mayes 2, L. Feagin 2, S. Mandry). 3-POINTERS: 7 (L. Mayes 2, L. Feagin 2, K. Henson 2, S. Mandry). FREE THROWS: 17/23. RECORD: 15-8.
LYON COUNTY: T. Taylor 18, P. Cotham 12, L. Perry 9, C. Collins 4, E. Defew 4, L. Holland 4, J. Coursey 1. FIELD GOALS: 16 (T. Taylor 6, L. Perry 4, C. Courtney 2, L. Holland 2, E. Defew, P. Cotham). 3-POINTERS: 3 (P. Cotham). FREE THROWS: 11/16. RECORD: 9-14.
