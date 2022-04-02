EDDYVILLE — On Friday night, the Lyon County Lyons hosted the visiting Caldwell County Tigers at Lee S. Jones Park. Although the Lyons were able to start a late-inning rally, it was not enough to overtake the Tigers. Caldwell County earned their fifth win of the season, as Lyon County fell 4-2. The game kicked off with a scorching double by Caldwell County’s Carter Whittington to right field. The sophomore Tiger quickly advanced to third base as Logan Smiley singled on a bunt to third, ensuring everyone was safe. The Tigers continued to take advantage, scoring Whittington on a single by Deontaye Walls to make it a 1-0 game.
Brady Holeman’s single loaded the bases before Cole Slone was hit by the pitch, which pushed the Tiger lead to 2-0. Then, Hunter Newsom grounded into a fielder’s choice, giving Lyon County their first out of the game. Although the Lyons collected an out, Walls scored for a three-run lead. Caldwell snagged one more run in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Jamus Carneyhan.
As Ben Goodaker took the mound for the Tigers, Lyon County looked to chip away at their opponent’s lead. Although the Lyons were able to make contact against Goodaker, it resulted in a ground out, line out, and pop out. Jackson Shoulders reached first base after being hit by a pitch, but his courtesy runner Peyton Williams was left stranded. Shoulders, who worked the mound for seven innings, kept Caldwell County from producing any offense in the top of the second inning. The senior Lyon struck out five while allowing six hits and four earned runs during his outing.
Austin Spears kicked off the bottom half of the second for the Lyons, being hit by a pitch and making his way to first base. Lyon County’s first hit of the game came from Turner Hurst, singling to second base and advancing Spears. However, despite two runners on base, Lyon failed to score in the inning.
Shoulders continued to keep Caldwell County at bay in the top of the third inning, getting a quick three outs before returning to the home team dugout. For the Lyons half of the inning, John Bingham kicked it off by reaching on an error by the Tigers. Then, after Shoulders earned a walk, Spears knocked an RBI double, allowing the Lyons to plate two runs with two outs.
Despite multiple attempts, neither team was able to score going forward. And then, during the bottom of the seventh inning, Lyon County made things interesting for Caldwell as the Lyons had two runners on, down two runs with two outs. Lyon County’s Eli Baker worked a seven-pitch at-bat before going down swinging to end the game and allow the Tigers to earn the victory. Goodaker was on the mound for Caldwell County for six innings, striking out five while allowing three hits and two runs. Walls came in relief of Goodaker, throwing one inning while striking out one and allowing one hit.
