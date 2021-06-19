LEXINGTON — In the semifinal round of the 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Friday, Lyon County faced No. 1 ranked Louisville Trinity and kept the Shamrocks scoreless for the first four innings but ultimately fell, 10-3.
Despite heavy offense, it wouldn’t be until the fifth inning when both Lyon County and Trinity put runs on the board.
Lyon County got on the board in the bottom half of the inning with a single by Travis Yancy to right field. On the hit, Gunnar Bingham and Peyton Williams scored to make it 6-2.
The Lyons kept the inning alive despite Corey Cissell grounding into a double play, while Jackson Shoulders scored to make it 6-3 but failed to move the base runner.
Trinity got two runs back in the sixth inning on a standup double by Brady Willis and an RBI single by Garrett Brunsetter to make it 8-3.
By the top of the seventh inning, Trinity added to its lead on a Daylen Lile double to left field, scoring Ethan Hodge to make it 9-3.
Shoulders started on the mound for Lyon County, throwing four innings and striking out two. In his outing, he allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks.
Yancy appeared in relief of Shoulders in the fifth inning after Trinity scored three runs. He struck out two and allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.
Bingham (one run, two hits), Shoulders (one run, two hits), Christian O’Daniel (two hits) and Yancy (one hit, two RBIs) collected hits for Lyon County.
The Shamrocks will face McCracken County in Saturday’s state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.