DRAFFENVILLE — Defending Division II-A Tennessee State Champion Goodpasture Christian Academy defeated the Second Region Lyon County Lyons 64-59 at the Marshall County Hoopfest on Friday night. The Cougars were led to victory by their star junior guard Isaiah West. West was a stat sheet stuffer with his all-around solid performance. He had 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and two blocked shots to lead the Cougars.
The Cougar defense stifled the normally high octane Lyon County offense and limited the Lyons to 35% field goal shooting on the night. The Lyons took 29 3-point shots in the contest and converted only six of them.
“Goodpasture’s defense was the key to the game. Their defense is conservative and methodical, but very good. The West kid is an elite defender and he made it hard on Travis (Perry) the entire night. He did not allow Travis to get open looks at the basket and contested almost every shot,” Lyon County head coach Ryan Perry said.
As a matter of fact, West made the defensive play of the game in the second quarter of action when he made a come-from-behind block off the backboard on Lyon’s Gunnar Bingham’s layup attempt.
The Lyons defensive pressure in the first quarter led to six steals and a 14-12 lead after eight minutes of action. Lyon County led the contest most of the second quarter, but a West layup just before the buzzer gave the Cougars a 27-25 lead at the halfway mark. The Cougar defense limited Lyon County’s high scoring guard Perry to only nine points in the first half of play.
Both teams picked up their offensive games in the third quarter with the Lyons outscoring the Cougars 20-19. The Cougars maintained a 46-45 lead after three quarters on the strength of a balanced scoring attack with six different players making a contribution.
Goodpasture Christian extended their lead to 61-53 with 1:25 left in the contest on a monster dunk by Xavier Shegog. The Lyons were forced to play catch-up basketball the rest of the way and simply could not overcome the deficit. Shegog just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Perry led Lyon County with a game-high 24 points and Lyon’s Jackson Shoulders recorded his second straight double-double game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
G’pstre 12-15-19-18--64
Lyon 14-11-20-14--59
Goodpasture Christian — West 17, Shegog 16, Woosley 10, Carter 6, Keary 6, Jones 6, Williams 3. Record: 4-1
Lyon County — Perry 24, J. Shoulders 14, Reddick 11, Bingham 6, B. Shoulders 2, Gilbert 2. Record: 1-1
