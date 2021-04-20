EDDYVILLE — Gunnar Bingham capped an exciting night of baseball with a solo home run that let Lyon County walk off with the 6-5 victory over McCracken County on Monday night.
The night began with the Mustangs’ Ben Higdon hitting a lead-off home run off of Aidan Rush. With Higdon’s solo shot, the momentum and intensity of the game had been set.
Lyon quickly retaliated and gained an early lead in the second inning when Brody Williams hit a three-run jack to center field. The home run allowed the Lyons to grab a 4-1 lead over McCracken.
Higdon’s bat continued to play a vital role for the Mustang offense. In the top of the third, the senior doubled and sent Dylan Riley home to make it 4-2. In the same inning, Higdon went on to score when Grant Godwin made contact for a sacrifice fly to center.
Neither team would score despite opportunities until the bottom of the fifth with Christian O’Daniel’s sacrifice fly to right field. Rush scored to make it 5-2, Lyon.
With the Lyons only needing three outs, the Mustangs put up a fight in the top of the seventh. The two-run rally started with Nate Lang’s single to short. Lang went on to score on a double by Riley, which made the game 5-4.
McCracken was down to their last out of the night when Rivers Moffat came to the plate with a goal in mind: tie it up or win it. Moffat went on to hit a line drive to center field. This allowed the tying run to cross home plate with the Mustang crowd roaring.
Needing to push the game into extra innings, McCracken’s coaches Taylor Follis and Jack Coleman brought in Daniel Higdon with two men on base and one out.
The younger Higdon came in and allowed his team one more opportunity at the plate. While the Mustangs were unable to score, they kept pushing the Lyons until the very end.
It would be the Lyons that came out on top in the bottom of the eighth. Bingham’s solo homer to right field allowed his team to walk-off and earn the win over the determined visitors.
Despite Rush going seven innings and striking out five, Austin Long earned the victory for his team. Long pitched one inning and struck out one.
For McCracken, Daniel Higdon took the loss and struck out two. Cameron Willis, Eli James, and Cooper Ford also made pitching appearances in the game.
