Leaders

Lyon County’s Jack Reddick and Travis Perry were welcomed to the bench with high-fives all around from teammates and coaches in their dominant performances in the Lyons 94-65 win on Thursday.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Marshall County Hoopfest is all about top talent battling on the hardwood in front of basketball fans from across the country. And a pair of top talent Kentucky teams did just that on Thursday evening when Lyon County and South Warren took the floor.

The Lyons tenacious defense to go along with sharp shooting from a variety of athletes, put the leading Second Region team on top in a dominant 94-65 victory over the Fourth Region Spartans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In