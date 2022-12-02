Marshall County Hoopfest is all about top talent battling on the hardwood in front of basketball fans from across the country. And a pair of top talent Kentucky teams did just that on Thursday evening when Lyon County and South Warren took the floor.
The Lyons tenacious defense to go along with sharp shooting from a variety of athletes, put the leading Second Region team on top in a dominant 94-65 victory over the Fourth Region Spartans.
Three Lyons led the way with double-digit points, including a game-high 36 points from junior Travis Perry. Dagger after dagger from behind the 3-point line, put Perry on top, with 24 of those points coming from long range. Jack Reddick followed with 25 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc and Brady Shoulders rounded out the double-digits scorers with 20 points.
Perry’s 36-point performance earned him the game MVP award.
Lyon County started out with a strong half-court defensive pressure that forced South Warren to adapt and find the open man. The game was fast paced on both sides of the ball, leading to sloppy turnovers, interrupted by go-ahead 3-pointers.
The score stayed close until the Lyons turned their half-court defense into a full-court defense and built upon their 43-32 halftime lead. That lead jumped to 67-48 to start the final quarter of play and was put away at 94-65.
Lyon County (2-0) will turn right around and take on Mason County (1-0) in the PRTC Classic on Friday night at Jackson County.
(0) comments
