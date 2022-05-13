On Thursday night, the Lyon County Lyons snagged win No. 24 as they took on the Union County Braves. The Lyons, led by Jackson Shoulders on the mound, defeated the Braves, 6-3.
Shoulders earned the win, throwing four innings on 65 pitches. The senior allowed four hits and two runs while striking out five. In addition to his performance on the mound, he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
It was not until the top of the third inning that the Lyons began scoring. First, an RBI double by Brody Williams allowed Aiden Waters to score. Then, an error by Union County allowed Austin Spears to reach after hitting a line drive to right field. Williams scored on the play, making it 2-0.
The Lyon County lead moved to 4-0 as John Bingham singled to left field, allowing Turner Hurst to score and Eli Baker to advance into scoring position.
The second appearance of Waters in the inning allowed Baker to score as the junior reached on another error by the Braves.
However, the Braves plated a run in the bottom of the third inning as Brock Cullen scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
Union County made it 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth as Waylon Wheatley hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Lyons. The error allowed Cannon Sheffer to score. And in the bottom of the fifth, the Braves made the game a little too close for Lyon County’s comfort as Riley Cullen singled, advancing on an error. Landon Jones scored on the error, making it 5-3.
In the top of the sixth inning, Shoulders gave his team a three-run lead as he ripped a solo home run to left field to make it 6-3.
Despite Union County’s attempts to chip away at Lyon County’s lead, the Braves could not muster the run support to walk it off as Baker closed out the game for the Lyons.
Baker earned the save for the Lyons. The freshman worked three innings, allowing three hits and one run while walking one and striking out three.
Sheffer took the loss for the Braves. He worked six innings, allowing nine hits, six runs (two earned), walked one, and struck out three on 103 pitches.
Race Oleary worked one inning for Union County and struck out two.
Lyon County 6, Union County 3
Lyon County 0 0 5 0 0 1 0 — 6-9-4
Union County 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 --3-7-2
WP: J Shoulders; S: E Baker; LP: C Sheffer
2B: LCHS — B Williams, A Spears, T Hurst
HR: LCHS — J Shoulders
TB: LCHS — J Shoulders 4, B Williams 3, E Baker 2, A Spears 2, T Hurst 2, B Belt 1, J Bingham 1; UCHS — R Cullen 2, I Phillips 1, J Bealmear 1, B Cullen 1, L Jones 1, C Sheffer 1
RECORDS: Lyon County (24-5); Union County (15-13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.