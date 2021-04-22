A chance at redemption was on the line when the St. Mary Vikings visited the Graves County Eagles on Thursday night.
St. Mary entered its third contest in four days coming off an underwhelming 18-3 loss to Paducah Tilghman.
Luckily for the Vikings, the Eagles hadn’t fared well in their Tuesday night clash with Murray either. Graves dropped its third game of the season in a discouraging 18-4 loss to the Tigers.
With each team looking to rebound and Graves in pursuit of vengeance following its season opening 5-4 loss to the Vikings, the atmosphere resembled playoff baseball.
Things were quiet through two innings of play as the game entered the third frame scoreless.
The Vikings broke through in the top half of the third as eighth grader Brett Haas scored on a passed ball, giving St. Mary the 1-0 lead.
Graves would respond quickly though, using a pair of two out singles and nifty baserunning by senior center fielder Markus Isaiah to tie the game at one apiece.
A pair of RBI singles by junior center fielder Cade Fleming and sophomore right fielder Landre Smiles helped put St. Mary back ahead 4-1 in the top of the fourth.
Down three, the Eagles continued to battle back.
A throwing error at shortstop and back to back RBI singles by Isaiah and junior third baseman Drew Hayden tied the game at four after five innings in the books.
Two-out hitting was clutch down the stretch for the Vikings as a triple by senior second baseman Parker MacCauley followed by a double by senior pitcher Micahel Lurtz put the Vikings back in the lead 5-4.
Following a quiet one-two-three bottom of the sixth by the Eagles, St. Mary added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh off the bat of pinch hitting senior Bryce Haas.
Haas ripped a two-strike line drive to the gap with the bases jacked to give the Vikings a cushioned 7-4 lead heading into the final half inning.
With their backs against the wall and the bottom of the lineup coming to the dish, the Eagles went quietly as St. Mary escaped with the 7-4 victory.
Following the win, St. Mary head coach Chris Hass praised starting pitcher Lurtz and the Vikings defense.
“Micahel threw a great ballgame and the defense behind him when he’s working fast stays engaged,” Haas said. “I tip my cap to Michael for working hard on the mound today. We had some timely hitting but we need to do a better job of staying back and taking the ball the other way. Pinch hitting Bryce there late in the game was a good spot for him and he came through in a big way for us, giving a little cushion.”
Lurtz went the distance for the Vikings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out three batters.
