Registration for the Lone Oak Youth Baseball Softball Association will begin on Feb. 27 at the Lone Oak Ballpark.
LOYBSA will have in-person signups on Feb. 27 and March 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ballpark Boardroom. Registrants may also use the online registration at www.LOYBSA.org.
LOYBSA is part of the West Kentucky Baseball Softball Association, which serves 2,000 boys and girls in western Kentucky and southern Illinois. WKBSA local areas include Lone Oak, Reidland, Heath, Calvert City, Ballard County, Livingston County, Mike Miller Park and Metropolis.
LOYBSA is an all-volunteer, non-profit, 501©(3) organization that provides baseball, softball and teeball for boys and girls from ages 4 through high school. All teeball games are held at the Lone Oak Ballpark. Baseball and softball home games are held at Lone Oak with away games at the various WKBSA parks. In 2020, WKBSA had a very successful, COVID-safe season including the postseason championship tournament.
Registration fees for LOYBSA are $75 for baseball and softball, $65 for 5- and 6-year-old teeball and $55 for 4-year-old teeball. For more information, visit www.LOYBSA.org or call 270-554-2959 and leave a message.
