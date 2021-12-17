It was a lopsided affair at the CFSB Center in this year’s installment of the Crosstown Classic between Murray and Calloway County.
Highlighted by first-year head coach Maddie Waldrop’s first matchup with her former team, the Lady Lakers emerged victorious, thrashing the Lady Tigers, 55-30, behind eighth grade forward Sayler Lowe’s game-high 24 points.
“Our girls knew this was an important game and they knew it was my alma mater and they came out and took care of business,” Waldrop said. “We prepared for Murray the same way we prepared for everyone else. I just told the girls to get out a good start, handle the ball and we’ll be fine.”
The Lady Lakers stuck to their coach’s gameplan all night long, forcing Murray into a cluster of turnovers early on due to a stout full-court press.
Clinging to a narrow 23-16 lead at the half, the Lady Lakers charged out to an 11-point advantage at the end of three before outscoring Murray 20-6 in the final frame to pull away for the important Fourth District win.
Freshman guard Madison Futrell added 16 points for Calloway County while Murray junior center Alyssa Daughrity led the Lady Tigers with 10.
Calloway 14 9 12 20 55
Murray 10 6 8 6 30
Calloway: Lowe 24, Futrell 16, Schumacher 8, Clark 3, Settle 2, McReynolds 2.
Field goals: 23-50. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Futrell (2) and Schumacher (2)). Free throws: 5-7. Fouls: 11. Record: 2-2.
Murray: Daughrity 10, Bomar 7, Howell 6, Darnell 4, Oakley 3.
Field goals: 13-28. 3-pointers: 0. Free throw: 4-11. Fouls: 6. Record: 1-4.
Tigers move to 2-0 in district play
The Murray Tigers picked up another big Fourth District win on Friday night, defeating Calloway County, 61-48, in another highly anticipated Crosstown Classic at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Senior forward Trey Boggess led all scorers in the Tigers’ win, notching 15 points along with six rebounds and two assists.
Point guard Grant Whitaker continued his stellar start to his junior year campaign against the Lakers, recording 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Big second quarters have been the story for Murray this week.
Following a 14-1 run in the second frame against Marshall on Tuesday night, the Tigers fought back from a 13-12 deficit at the end of the first to take a commanding 33-23 lead at the halftime break over the Lakers.
In the second half, Calloway’s poor shooting night continued as a three ball from senior guard Kanyon Franklin was the Lakers’ only points midway through the third as Murray jumped out to a 15-point lead as Whitaker did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor for the Tigers.
Despite a late push by Calloway County to close the gap on the Tigers’ double-digit lead, the Lakers fell short as Murray escaped with the 61-48 victory.
Calloway 13 10 8 17 48
Murray 12 21 14 14 61
Calloway: Butler 12, Z. Hudgin 12, Lockhart 8, Finley 6, Franklin 6, D. Hudgin 2, Ray 2.
Field goals: 18-49. 3-pointers: 7-21 (Butler (2), Franklin (2), Lockhart (2) and Z. Hudgin). Rebs: 21. Ast: 8. TO: 10. Free Throws: 5-7. Fouls: 15. Record: 3-3.
Murray: Boggess 15, Whitaker 14, English 10, Carman 5, May 5, Gill 4, Watson 3, Wyatt 3, Wilson 2.
Field goals: 23-48. 3-pointers: 3-9 (Boggess, Watson and Wyatt). Rebs: 25. Ast: 12. TO: 1. Free Throws: 12-17. Fouls: 11. Record: 5-0.
