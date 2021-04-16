Despite being away from the softball field since 2019, Gabbi Lovett looked as if she had never left. In her first appearance of the 2021 season, she shut out Paducah Tilghman for five innings and only allowed one hit.
With Lovett dominating pitch by pitch, run support from her Lady Marshals gave her the 9-1 win over the Tornado on Thursday night.
“I was nervous for sure but I’m super excited to be back,” Lovett said. “All four of us are excited to be back. It felt like we hadn’t missed a beat even though it has been two years. I look forward for the rest of the season.”
Lovett’s final line included one strikeout and one walk on 39 pitches. Junior Tia Thorpe came into the game in relief and went two innings, giving up two hits and Tilghman’s only run.
Layne Pea played a vital role in the Marshals’ victory. Pea also recently returned to the field from basketball with fellow seniors Lovett, Presley Jezik, and Cayson Conner. The left-handed hitting Pea went 4-for-4 against Tilghman senior Hannah Scott.
“I was pretty excited to come back because we’ve been in basketball for so long. I didn’t really think there was any pressure,” Pea said. “I just wanted to go out and have fun tonight and it ended up working out for me.”
The Marshals kicked off scoring in the top of the second when senior Riley Piercefield doubled to center field. Piercefield’s hit allowed Jezik to score.
The three-run fun continued as senior Sarah Stokes scored by stealing home when Tilghman threw down to second to try and tag Pea out. In the mix of the commotion, Stokes made it home safely and Pea advanced to third base on a Tornado error. Pea went on to score on a Charley Pursley single, making it 3-0.
Tilghman did not go down without a fight at the plate. But unfortunately for the ladies in blue, each hit seemed to find its way to a position player. Junior Cristin Ware, senior Nikayla Donaldson, eighth-grader Audreya White, and Scott were each able to get a hit in the loss. Donaldson went on to score the lone run for the Tornado in the bottom of the seventh.
Trouble came for Tilghman in the top of the seventh when Marshall County scored five runs. A leadoff walk for Vasseur and double by senior Kinley Edwards set off the chain of events that unfolded for the Tornado. It would be Pea’s single that placed the game out of reach, 8-0.
The final run came in after bases were loaded and freshman Chloe Coursey was hit by a pitch. The HBP allowed Conner to score, making it 9-0.
Scott, who gave a noteworthy performance, finished with 120 pitches. She gave up 13 hits, nine runs, while striking out three and walking one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.