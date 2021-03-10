LOUISVILLE — Carlik Jones’ bid for Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year fell short, but Louisville’s grad transfer point guard was still a popular choice for the All-ACC First team in awards announced Monday by the league.
Jones was hopeful of a rare double-double of back-to-back player of the year honors in two separate conferences, having earned the award in the Big South at Radford last season.
Jones suffered through his worst game of the year in Saturday’s 68-58 loss to Virginia in U of L’s regular season finale, scoring only six points on 2-of-15 shooting. But that had no effect on the voting because all of the ballots were already submitted.
Jones, the first player in Louisville history to score in double figures in his first 17 games, is only the third Cardinal to earn first team honors in the program’s seven-year tenure in the ACC. The others are Jordan Nwora (2020) and Donovan Mitchell (2017).
Moses Wright of Georgia Tech was the overwhelming choice for Player of the Year, getting 35 votes, while Jones finished in a second-place tie with Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie with 13 votes. Five other players received votes from the 75-member panel that included all 15 head coaches and 60 media members.
Jones ranked among the top five in the ACC in scoring (17 ppg, 5th), assists (4.6 apg, 3rd), assists/turnover ratio (2.16, 3rd) and free throw percentage (.826, 3rd).
Teammates David Johnson and Jae’Lyn Withers were also honored. Withers, a redshirt freshman forward/center, was named to the All-Freshman team and Johnson, a sophomore guard, received Honorable Mention.
Withers is the first U of L rookie named an all-league freshman in the ACC. He leads conference freshmen in rebounding, both in league-only games (8.4 rpg) and overall (7.9 rpg). He also averaged 10.2 points while shooting a team-best 56%. Those numbers are even more impressive considering the 6-foot-8 Charlotte, North Carolina, product was playing out of position at center instead of his natural power forward spot due to the loss of Malik Williams.
Johnson averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists and led UofL in 3-point shooting with 30-of-79 for 38%.
Besides Wright, other major awards went to Florida State forward Scottie Barnes as Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year; Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado, Defensive Player of the Year; and Matthew Hurt of Duke, Most Improved.
Mike Young, whose Virginia Tech team finished third in the conference with a 9-4 record after being picked 11th in the preseason poll, was named Coach of the Year with 26 votes, two more than Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton. Tony Bennett, who guided Virginia to its third regular season championship in four years, received only six votes. U of L’s Chris Mack got one vote.
Louisville (13-6, 8-5 in ACC), the No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament, will play either No. 10 Duke (11-11, 9-9) or No. 15 Boston College (4-15, 2-11) at 5:30 p.m. (CT) Wednesday in Greensboro Coliseum. The Cards beat the Blue Devils in both meetings this season, winning 70-65 at home and 80-73 in overtime on the road. They defeated the Eagles 76-64 in Boston on Jan. 2.
