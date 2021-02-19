LOUISVILLE — Louisville’s men’s basketball team came close to its first game in 16 days but less than five hours before tipoff against Syracuse, the home game scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The ACC announced the postponement, saying the decision followed a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within Louisville’s program.
It was much like what happened in the first scheduled game against Syrcause on Feb. 3. It was also canceled the day of the game after a positive test within the Cardinals’ program.
Syracuse made the trip to Louisville for Wednesday’s game but the teams went 0-for-2 in playing regularly scheduled dates after Louisville’s newest COVID-19 results.
Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) had an 18-day stretch without games in December due to the virus.
