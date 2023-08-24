Ahead of the Battle of the Birds football game held last Friday, the WKC Officials Association honored local legendary football official, Tom Waldrop. The lifelong Mayfield resident starting officiating high school football in 1980.
During his prestigious career, Waldrop was selected to work two state championship games.
Waldrop graduated as s Cardinal in 1073 where he played football for Mayfield all four years of high school. During that time he was a member of the 1970 team that went undefeated during the regular season.
His late wife, LaVerne Waldrop taught Fine Arts at Graves County High School for 12 years before retiring in 2017.
The WKC Officials Association presented Waldrop with a plaque before the game that he officiated, it read: “Honoring Tom Waldrop, in recognition of your 43 years of commitment and dedication to Kentucky High School Football Officiating from 1980-2023.”
Officiating the Mayfield vs. Graves County game on Friday night was the last game Waldrop officiated in his prestigious career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.