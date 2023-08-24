Tom Waldrop

Mayfield native Tom Waldrop was recognized ahead of the Mayfield vs. Graves County football game last Friday for his 43 years of officiating high school football.

 JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY | For The Sun

Ahead of the Battle of the Birds football game held last Friday, the WKC Officials Association honored local legendary football official, Tom Waldrop. The lifelong Mayfield resident starting officiating high school football in 1980.

During his prestigious career, Waldrop was selected to work two state championship games.

