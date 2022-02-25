The Lone Oak Youth Baseball and Softball Association will be holding registration for the 2022 season on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, March 5 in the Lone Oak Ballpark boardroom from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. each day. All new players and players returning to the player draft need to register. They have age groups from 4 years old up through High School. Fees are $55 for 4-year-old Teeball, $65 for 5-6 year-old Teeball, and $75 for Baseball and Softball. Online registration is available at www.LOYBSA.org. For specific information, call 270.554.2959 and leave a message. They can also be found on Facebook by searching for Lone Oak Youth Baseball and Softball Association.
Lone Oak youth baseball and softball registration this weekend and next
- By SUN STAFF sports@paducahsun.com
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.