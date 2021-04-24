Sara Loncarevic and Sarah Bureau of Murray State women’s tennis have earned All-Ohio Valley Conference accolades, as announced by the league on Friday. Loncarevic notches All-OVC first team recognition, while Bureau lands a spot on the league’s second team.
For Loncarevic, the award is the first all-conference honor of her career. The fifth-year senior garners the recognition after turning in a 4-3 conference mark at No. 1 singles that provided a spark at the top of the Racer lineup. Her straight-set victory over Austin Peay’s Fabienne Schmidt in the regular-season finale was also good for career singles win No. 64 as the Guilherand-Granges, France, native moved into the top 25 in program history in singles wins, tying Anne Ress (1975-79) for 25th on Murray State’s all-time list. Additionally, she joined the Murray State 100-win club earlier this season and now has 108 career victories in combined singles and doubles action in a Racer uniform.
As for Bureau, the Nieul-sur-Mer, France, native lands a spot on the All-OVC second team as a true freshman — doing so after posting a 5-2 OVC record (5-1 at the No. 3) in singles competition. Bureau’s 12 overall singles victories (12-5) is a team-best in 2021.
With this year’s awards from Loncarevic and Bureau, Racer tennis now has an even 100 All-OVC selections in its history. They also became the ninth and 10th All-OVC honorees in the era of head coach Jorge Caetano.
The Racers return to action on Saturday when they take on Austin Peay in the OVC tournament semifinals in Evansville, Indiana. The match is slated for 2:30 p.m.
