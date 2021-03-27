MURRAY —A slow start was not going to deny the McCracken County boys basketball team from its second straight First Region championship.
Clamping down on defense in the second half of Saturday’s title game at Murray State University’s CFSB Center, the Mustangs recovered from a nine-point first-half deficit to claim the championship trophy and a spot in the Sweet 16 with a 45-40 victory over the Murray Tigers.
“This means so much to us,” McCracken senior Ian McCune said after the game. “We’ve battled so much this year with fighting all the COVID and everything, and we finally came out on top.”
The Tigers (17-8) fell 51-37 to McCracken in the teams’ regular-season meeting but couldn’t have asked for much of a better start in Saturday’s rematch with a trip to Rupp Arena on the line. Six points each from senior Gabe Taylor and junior Trey Boggess sparked them to a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they continued playing well in the second.
“Murray is a good team,” McCune said. “They struggled shooting last time against us, but they came out this time making their shots, and we had to find an answer for that.”
After McCune had cut the Mustangs’ deficit to four with back-to-back baskets, Murray put together a 7-0 run via a 3-pointer from Taylor and two points each from freshman Zavion Carman and sophomore Grant Whitaker for a 25-14 lead with 3:21 left in the half. That led to some concern on the part of the Mustangs.
“I had a little bit of worry, but I knew our team is strong and can overcome adversity,” McCune said.
McCracken head coach Burlin Brower was also a little concerned.
“I was getting a little worried,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh my, are we going to be able to come back?’ But we’ve been in some tough situations all year.”
McCracken responded with a triple from junior Brant Brower and a pair of free throws from junior Ian Hart to go into halftime trailing by six, 25-19.
“’Wake up!’ McCune said of what Brower’s halftime message boiled down to. “We were not closing out very hard on their shooters, and they got hot, and we also weren’t stopping dribble penetration.”
Brower said he didn’t hold anything back as he addressed his team at halftime.
“It was a fiery halftime speech,” he said. “We said, ‘We base this program on defense, and we’re not doing it, so you’re going to lose on what we have based this program on.’ We had to call on some of our guys to sit down and guard. We had to call on their pride a little bit. We did not guard well in the first half, but they (Murray) made shots.”
The Mustangs (22-6) carried their momentum from late in the second quarter into the third, scoring the first 10 points of the period and taking the lead on a 3-pointer from McCune. That 10-0 spurt also included four free throws from Brower and a triple from junior Max Blackwell.
Boggess ended that run with a transition layup off of a steal, but the Mustangs took a 34-30 edge into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Tigers 15-5 in the third.
McCracken continued its strong defensive play in the final period and was energized for a final push courtesy of a dunk from Hart for a 38-31 lead with 2:57 remaining.
Missed free throws from McCracken down the stretch kept the Tigers’ comeback hopes alive, but time was not on their side. A 3-pointer from Whitaker with three seconds left cut the deficit to five, but McCracken was able to run out the rest of the clock and proceeded to celebrate a hard-earned region title.
“This is two years in a row we’ve been undefeated in Region 1,” Brower said. “It really hurt last year to see the looks on these guys’ faces when we couldn’t go (to the Sweet 16 because of the pandemic), and our coaching staff made it a goal that if we didn’t do anything else the rest of our coaching careers, we owed it to these guys to get them back (to the Sweet 16).”
The Tigers, who were looking for their first region championship since 2016, were led in scoring by Whitaker (12 points), Taylor (11), Boggess (8) and junior Charqwan McCallister (6).
Senior Noah Dumas led the way for the Mustangs with 12 points to go with 10 from McCune, eight from Hart and seven from Brower.
McCune was named the Joey Fosko Tournament MVP.
“You can’t do it without your teammates — I love all my teammates and appreciate all of them,” McCune said of the recognition. “I’m so honored and appreciative to have this award.”
Brower said McCune was a deserving MVP.
“Ian has been so good for us,” he said. “He’s the guy that does a lot of the blue-collar work, and I think it’s fitting that he’s our MVP because that’s what we do — we get our lunch pail and go to work for 50-50 balls and all the little stuff.”
McCune joined fellow Mustangs Dumas and Hart on the All-Tournament Team.
“I can’t say enough about Ian McCune and Noah Dumas,” Brower said. “Ian is a warrior, and Noah has played four years of high school basketball and lost only four games in Region 1 — that’s amazing.”
The remaining All-Tournament honorees included Murray’s Whitaker, McCallister and Taylor; Paducah Tilghman’s Eli Brown and Mian Shaw; Marshall County’s Zion Harmon and Riley Smith; Graves County’s Mason Grant; and Mayfield’s Colby Kennemore. Taylor earned the Rex Alexander Award, which is given to the student-athlete who best demonstrates a commitment to sports, academics and community.
McCracken 10 9 15 11 — 45
Murray 16 9 5 10 — 40
McCracken: Dumas 12, I. McCune 10, Hart 8, Brower 7, Blackwell 4, J. McCune 4.
Murray: Whitaker 12, Taylor 11, Boggess 8, McCallister 6, Carmen 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.