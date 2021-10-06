With dew covering everything but the greens, day one of the 2021 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA Girls State Golf Championship began. The two day tournament features the best of the best in Kentucky, competing both as individuals, and in some cases, as a team.
The weather cooperated for the majority of the day, though rain did begin to fall on the last groups of the afternoon. Wednesday looks to bring with it a fair amount of rain for the majority of the day which will force players to adjust their game to the wind, slow greens and potential flooding.
Marshall County won the First Region tournament last week which qualified the team to participate in the state championship together. The Lady Marshals look to claim the title for the second year in a row and with a team score of 18-over-par; they currently sit in first place with a 20-stroke lead.
Leading the way in stroke play is Claira Beth Ramsey from Madison Central and Macie Brown from Bullitt East. Both have carded an even par 72 on the day.
Nearly every golfer from Region One will advance to day two of the tournament.
Savannah Howell and Trinity Beth, both Lady Marshals, sit at 3-over-par tied for seventh place, followed closely behind by teammate Megan Hertter at 5-over-par, tied for 10th.
McCracken County’s Madison Glisson, an eighth grader, one of the youngest golfers on the course, finished day one tied for 12th at 6-over-par with teammate Sophie Hollowell.
In 18th place, are two more Marshals, Cecilia Ray and Katie Roberts who sit at 7-over-par heading into moving day.
St. Mary’s lone golfer Ellie Roof carded a 9-over-par, 81, Graves County’s lone golfer Ellie West carded a 10-over-par to put her tied for 35th place and McCracken’s Rachel Hagan ended the day at 19-over-par.
“I think she (Ellie Roof) played 15 pretty good holes, she let her driver get away from her on a couple, and lost concentration on a couple others, but the course is playing really hard,” St. Mary head coach Kenny Roof said. “Several pins were really tough.”
The three Lady Mustangs had staggered tee times with Glisson teeing off in the morning, while Hollowell and Hagan had afternoon tee times with warmer temperatures and less moisture on the ground.
McCracken head coach Emma Straub gave insights as to how the varying tee times can change the pace of play and course conditions.
“Playing earlier, the greens weren’t as quick on Madison’s front nine, but then they got quick as the day goes on,” McCracken head coach Emma Straub said. “Rachel and Sophie have some pretty quick greens to play with as things have dried out.”
Darkness settled before all golfers participating were able to finish their round of 18 holes.
A few groupings will finish the one or two holes they have remaining on Wednesday morning and round two will follow an hour after all other groups have finished.
