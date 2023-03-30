The idea of Shawnee Community College hosting an annual All-Star basketball game for area high school seniors took form in November 2022. It sprang from a meeting with athletic director and men’s head basketball coach John Sparks and assistant coach Jeff Dufour.
Shortly after the initial meeting, information packets were distributed to 30 local schools. Coaches were encouraged to nominate senior players whom they thought were noteworthy. Thirteen schools responded, but those schools accounted for the 23 young men who put on a hoops display for the audience as the idea came to fruition Saturday, March 25, on the Ullin campus.
Programs represented were: Ballard Memorial, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman from Kentucky; Charleston from Missouri; and Anna-Jonesboro, Century, Cobden, Egyptian, Goreville, Marion, Meridian, Shawnee and Wayne City from Illinois.
A number of last-minute cancellations, which always occur, cut down the number of players on hand, but Dufour said the only event they planned around was spring break.
“It’s inevitable that things come up, and there’s nothing you can do about that,” he said.
The players were divided into a Grey Squad, coached by Ballard Memorials Zach McDaniel, and a Maroon Squad, coached by Meridian’s David Davis.
McDaniels coached his own Bombers Jamison Smith and Kame’Ron English along with Paducah Tilghman’s Jayvion Powell, McCracken County’s Jack McCune and Jack Bradley.
Aside from the dunks, crisp passes and 3-pointers that were on display, quite possibly the highlight of the evening was a triple buried by Shawnee’s Dryden Wills on an assist from McCracken’s Jack McCune.
For the record, the final score was 101-99, with McDaniel’s Grey team coming out on top. It was typical All-Star game ball — lots of offense, very little defense and great camaraderie.
After the game, McCune and Charleston’s Rico Coleman were named the Players of the Game.
McCune finished the night with 15 points. Fellow Mustangs Bradley had 11, Ian Hart had 12 and Carson Purvis had seven. Tilghman’s Mian Shaw had 12 and Jayvion Powell had 16. Bombers Kameron English had two and Jamison Smith had eight.
Talking to several of the players after the game, all said they enjoyed it a great deal and hoped SCC would continue to put it on.
Roster members were: Dawson Trammel of Anna-Jonesboro; Jamison Smith and Kame’Ron English of Ballard Memorial; Jhyrine Neal of Century; Rico Coleman, Fletravion Stanback and Almareion Williams of Charleston; Tyler Franklin of Cobden; Levi Warren of Egyptian; Marquavion Cleaves and Ethan Lingle of Goreville; Evan Noelle of Marion; Jackson Bradley, Ian Hart, Jack McCune and Carson Purvis of McCracken County; Josh Everage, Roderick Gatewood, Jr. and Tristan Mackins of Meridian; Jayvion Powell and Mian Shaw of Paducah Tilghman; Dryden Wills of Shawnee; and Justin Durham and Grayson Habermaas of Wayne City.
