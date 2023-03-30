The idea of Shawnee Community College hosting an annual All-Star basketball game for area high school seniors took form in November 2022. It sprang from a meeting with athletic director and men’s head basketball coach John Sparks and assistant coach Jeff Dufour.

Shortly after the initial meeting, information packets were distributed to 30 local schools. Coaches were encouraged to nominate senior players whom they thought were noteworthy. Thirteen schools responded, but those schools accounted for the 23 young men who put on a hoops display for the audience as the idea came to fruition Saturday, March 25, on the Ullin campus.

