Certainly, there was spirited competition. Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo and St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis — jockeying for the top of the leaderboard all afternoon. Marshall County’s Trinity Beth, burying birdie after birdie after birdie. Western Kentucky’s Chase Landrum and Murray State’s Sarah Forsythe leading their college fields.
But in the background of Saturday’s opening round of the inaugural 2020 Cullan Brown Invitational at Paducah’s Edwin J. Paxton Park Golf Course? Camaraderie. Friendship. Playful banter. Halloween costumes.
Fun.
Fathers caddied for daughters. Brothers caddied for sisters. Grandfathers caddied for grandsons. Grandmothers caddied for granddaughters. Friends caddied for friends. Cullan’s mother, Emily, had prepared Brown-themed goodie-bags and treats at tee boxes. Pumpkins adorned several knobs of the course.
It was a family reunion, and all in the spirit of Lyon County’s greatest golfer.
To play in the first-ever tournament donning Brown’s name...no easy task for those who knew him well.
“A little bit,” Nimmo noted, regarding the difficulty. “There’s definitely... I’m a competitive guy, so when I get out there, I’m trying to do something. But...it’s emotional, yeah. His uncle starting (the tournament) was kind of cool, and then I played in front of Cathryn (Cullan’s sister), and I’d look back and the whole family was out there. So it was definitely a little emotional. For me, anyway.”
Nimmo was one of only five players to shoot even par or better on the day — alongside Landrum (1-under), Beth (1-under), Purvis (even) and Vanceburg’s Logan Liles (even) — firing a 71 (E) behind 18-straight pars.
Scratch golf, but he had a better term for it.
“I was playing a little ‘army golf,’ ” Nimmo said. “Left. Right. Left. Right. Ended up making par, thank goodness.”
Purvis, in Nimmo’s group, led the field at 2-under after 12 holes before back-to-back-to-back bogeys brought him back to the pack.
On No. 17, he’d sell his iron short, before holing out from roughly 25 yards a perfect chip-and-roll for birdie.
“I haven’t been hitting the ball too well lately, so I was managing around,” Purvis said. “Today, I just tried to manage every shot. I couldn’t find any consistency. But I made four birdies and four bogeys. A roller-coaster the whole time.”
Nerves? Emotions? He didn’t personally know Cullan, but he definitely knew of him.
“There was definitely something there,” Purvis added. “I’m sure everyone was feeling it, and I was trying to play well for him and everything.”
Blooming friendshipsIn the heart of the competition, there’s companionship. Two foursomes — Murray’s Mary Browder Howell, McCracken County’s Madison Glisson, St. Mary’s Ellie Roof and Graves County’s Ellie West (dressed as “Where’s Waldo?”); Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown, Apollo’s Macey Brown, Madisonville’s Kaitlyn Zieba and Glasgow’s Abbie Lee (dressed as “The Powerpuff Girls”) — played back-to-back, and fully embraced the Halloween atmosphere with matching costumes for the event.
Brown, an Owensboro native and the 2020 KHSAA girls individual state champion, was one of many who wanted to just keep things simple.
“I wanted, today, to just have fun,” she said. “Obviously, it was going to be a fun tournament. And it was fun to be able to play with Cathryn, Kaitlyn and Abbie: all of my best friends. So that’s really what I wanted to focus on. Obviously, you want to play well, too. But that wasn’t my main focus today.
“...Our group and the ‘Where’s Waldo?’ group...we’re all just so close to each other.”
And of the eight, Cathryn and Macey might be the closest.
Three months prior to Cullan’s passing, the duo met at a Saturday tournament in Hopkinsville.
The next day, Macey invited Cathryn on a come-along to meet up and play with Zieba and some other in Madisonville.
It’s been tight-knit ever since, sharing the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament together, helping each other through personal tragedy, even recently taking in the Marshall County and Apollo football game together.
“I think, with everything Cathryn and I have been through, I think this is something that I was very, very honored to be a part of, and I was very glad to meet her when I did,” Macey added. “I just think it was kind of meant to be. It’s a great feeling to be a part of something like this.
“We think that it was meant to be for me to meet her, and I was able to be there for her. And then (Friday) morning, my grandmother passed away...and she was the person that was there for me. So I think it was just kind of meant to be for the both of us...for her to go through something like that, and then me go through it right now, and then come be able to play and her be here. It’s very meant to be between us.”
A new dayOriginally scheduled to play at Calvert City County Club today, torrential rains from earlier in the week altered plans, and Edwin J. Paxton will play host once again for the finale.
Thirteen teams, named after Cullan’s life accomplishments, have been assembled based on roto-scoring, and final tallies will be based on the lowest four scores on each of the 18 holes. Individual scores will still count for division crowns.
The final announcement coming from the tournament, around 3 p.m.: a boy and girl to be chosen as the first awardees of the “Cullan Brown Sportsmanship Award.”
