Over the weekend local high schools participated in the Marshall County Invitational to race in the 5K boys and girls races.
A total of 17 teams ran in the boys 5K, eight ran in the girls 5k.
Local teams Paducah Tilghman High School, McCracken County, Christian Fellowship, Graves County, Murray and of course Marshall County participated to name a few.
The winning team for the boys 5K was West Plains with Marshall taking fourth place, Graves took fifth, Tilghman placed eighth, McCracken landed in 10th, Murray finished 13th and Christian Fellowship finished 17th.
For the girls 5K, West Plains also took the top spot, followed by Graves in third, Marshall in fifth, and McCracken in eighth.
