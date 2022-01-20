The 2022 tournament season began for regional pickle ball players over the weekend at The Hub Recreation Center in Marion, Ill. Despite the challenging weather, 112 players, including 14 from Western Kentucky, traveled from near and far to compete in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles competition. Local regional players managed to bring home eight medals during the weekend’s events.
Gold Medalists
Pamela West & Sara Darling — 3.0 Women’s Doubles
Jason Williams & Johnny Louis — 3.0 Men’s Doubles
Silver Medalists:
Leigh Toby & Jacob Hill — 4.0 Mixed Doubles
Chris Operle & Mike Rogers — 3.5 Mixed Doubles.
Others who participated from the area are Drake Butler, Savannah Tays, Suzanne Shidal, Steve Shidal, Kent Cadwell and Mike Wooten.
