The Kentucky Youth Soccer Association led an international soccer trip made up of players from around the state of Kentucky. A total of 21 girls and 30 boys from the 2008-2006 age group traveled to Barcelona Spain in April for the experience of a lifetime. While in Barcelona, these Kentucky players trained, played against Spanish teams, and toured the local area. Teams were made up of players throughout the Commonwealth, from Western to Eastern Kentucky.
Joining the trip was local soccer players from the Pumas Futbol Club; Katie O’Neill, Audrey Haley, Natalie Crysts, Katelyn Heider, Johnny and Heather Mendoza, Krystina Kelly and Bria Stiff. These players represented four local high schools; St. Mary, McCracken County and Graves County and Murray High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.