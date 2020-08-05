FRANKFORT — Rocco Zakutney tied for first as the St. Mary boys golf team won the Franklin County Classic on Tuesday at the par-70 Juniper Hills Golf Course.
The Vikings’ 320 team score topped a 19-school field that included St. Henry and Trinity. Zakutney ended up with a 69 as Peyton Purvis finished seventh with a 74. Luke Wilson (79), Palmer Sims (80) and Cade Fleming (83) also played for St. Mary.
• The Marshall County girls golf team shined on Monday by winning the Lady Scottie Invitational, played on the par-71 course at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.
The Lady Marshals had a team score of 307 with three golfers finishing in the top five. Marshall’s Trinity Beth was medalist with a 69, as Megan Hertter tied for third at 77 and Savannah Howell tied for fifth at 78. Sarah Umbarger (83) and Katie Roberts (93) also played for Marshall.
