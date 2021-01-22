With Kentucky waterfowl hunting seasons winding down, coming up shortly is the youth waterfowl hunting weekend in the Western Zone, a special season that apparently is on its last lap in this form.
Kentucky’s traditional statewide duck season concludes with the end of shooting hours on the last day of this month, Sunday of Jan. 31. The next weekend, Feb. 6-7, brings the Western Waterfowl Zone’s youth season, when kids younger than 16 (with adult supervision) can hunt ducks and geese.
The youth waterfowl seasons have been split. That for the Eastern Waterfowl Zone is held in the fall, the first full weekend in November.
The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission, however, has voted to reshape the youth hunt into a pair of special waterfowl hunts split between youngsters for one day and veterans/active-duty military on the other.
The recommendation still must have approval of Kentucky’s General Assembly to become final regulation, but it is likely to be initiated in the fall of this year. That would be a special waterfowl weekend on the weekend previous to Thanksgiving.
In 2021, that works out to Nov. 20-21. Under the new format, the Saturday, Nov. 20, would offer youth waterfowl hunting statewide (no longer zone specific). Sunday of Nov. 21 would offer a special day of early season duck and goose hunting for military veterans and who are presently on active duty.
Part 2 of the newly shaped offerings would come with a special weekend as it is now in the Western Zone. Next year, that would be Feb. 12-13, 2022, when again there would be youth waterfowling on the Saturday, followed by veteran/active military hunting opportunities on the Sunday. That, too, would be a statewide offering.
The net gain with the two weekends statewide would be one fall day and one late winter day of hunting for the vet and military hunters. Youth hunters still would get two days as before, but those days would be split into early and late options instead of packing them into a single weekend.
• The end of Kentucky’s long-running archery and crossbow season this past Monday capped all deer hunting for the 2020-21 hunting year, and harvest reports indicate it was at least a fair to middlin’ one.
With the last archery and crossbow deer harvest reported, an unofficial tally looks like a total, all-weapons, all-seasons deer harvest of 141,602 for hunters in the commonwealth for the year. That represents a downturn from 148,395 last year, but that was not unexpected since the 2019-20 total was pretty much a doozy, the second highest reported deer harvest of modern times.
The numbers from the recently closed deer hunting year are a bit strange in that, while the overall harvest was down 6,793 critters from the previous year, the deer harvest was up in three of four weapons categories.
The modern firearms harvest was a record high 110,130 last year, but that number dropped off to 97,604 this year. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers have not addressed the decline in deer harvest by modern gun, but the modestly significant drop (12,526) likely can be attributed to differences in weather conditions and related deer movements at prime hunting times between the two firearms seasons.
With a deer population of roughly 1 million animals estimated across Kentucky at the beginning of the hunting year, there is no thought that the lower gun harvest reflects fewer deer out in the state’s habitat.
To the contrary, the deer harvest was up in the categories of muzzleloading firearms, archery and crossbow hunting, although the totals taken by those weapons pale in comparison to the modern firearms harvest.
The recent season’s archery harvest was 17,976, an increase of 1,367 deer over the bow and arrow harvest of 2019-20. The muzzleloader harvest went up from 11,872 last year to 12,861 this year, an increase of 989 animals.
The greatest increase in “other” weapons harvest came from crossbow hunters, apparently an increasing area of participation after KDFWR regulations have significantly increased the length of the crossbow deer hunting season. Crossbow hunters took a reported 9,784 in 2019-20, but that number jumped to 13,161 this time around.
The crossbow deer harvest increased by about 35% during the 2020-21 season.
North-central Kentucky’s Hardin County led all in deer harvest with 3,478 deer reported taken there. Working into western Kentucky, Christian County was second, the only other county to top 3,000 deer, with a total of 3,227.
In our Western District, Crittenden County was third among all those across the state with a deer harvest of 2,965.
A total of 20 Kentucky counties produced totals of more than 2,000 reported taken.
Deer harvest during 2020-21 suggests no dramatic changes that would move managers to press for significant adjustments in future hunting regulations. Based on current numbers, more of the same might be anticipated in 2021-20 hunting beginning in September.
