Katelyn Young and Macey Turley combined for 39 points as Murray State topped Eastern Illinois, 69-52, in Ohio Valley Conference action Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Young, a freshman from Oakwood, Illinois, scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds in a strong first quarter. She added eight more points in the third quarter, when the Racers (12-10, 9-8 OVC) outscored the Panthers 17-5 to take control of the contest.
MSU opened the game in style by getting the first six points, but the Panthers battled back with 3-pointers from Abby Wahl and Jordyn Hughes. With less than two minutes left in the opening frame and the Racers up 18-13, Lariah Washington led EIU back with with two quick baskets and Wahl getting a layup.
Turley put the Racers up 20-19 at the end of the first quarter on a jumper with 36 seconds left. The Panthers reclaimed the lead with free throws by Kira Arthofer and another long distance basket from Wahl for a 24-20 edge. Turley cut that back to one with a 3-pointer of her own. Less than a minute later, Hannah McKay put Murray back up on a 3-pointer of her own.
Hughes tied it midway through the quarter with a jumper, but Manna Mensha put the Racers up for good with back-to-back layups. It was 34-30 Racers at the half, but the hosts soon put it away. Murray attacked the inside to start the second half and hit a quartet of layups to open the third. The Panthers (9-13, 7-10) managed only a Taylor Steele fielder and three combined free throws from Wahl and Washington the whole quarter.
Young finished with 20 points 13 rebounds, while Turley continued her hot shooting streak with a pair of 3-pointers for a decent chunk of her 19 points. Washington led EIU with 13 points.
The Racers will play their final home game of the season this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against SIU Edwardsville.
MSU 69, EIU 52
Eastern Illinois 19 11 5 20 — 52
Murray State 20 14 17 15 — 69
EASTERN ILLINOIS — Washington 13, Hughes 11, Wahl 9, Steele 8, Schumann 5, Arthofer 4, Pace 2.
Field goals: 17/61. 3-pointers: 7/16 (Hughes 3, Wahl 2, Schumann, Washington). Free throws: 11/13. Rebounds: 33. Fouls: 18.
MURRAY STATE — Young 20, Turley 19, Sanders-Woods 8, Hawthorne 6, Gibson 5, Mensah 4, McKay 3, Burpo 2, Mayes 2.
Field goals: 28/57. 3-pointers: 4/18 (Turley 2, Gibson, McKay). Free throws: 9/12. Rebounds: 43. Fouls: 12.
