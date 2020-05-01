Spiders are just innately creepy, and big, hairy spiders are exponentially creepier.
Among the most common — and the creepiest because they are large, fuzzy and all around us — are the wolf spiders. If wolf spiders only understood how much they intimidate us, they could probably displace us as the dominant life form.
What saves us from wolf spiders is that we’re way above their weight class — that and the fact that they’re effectively harmless to humans. They seem to grasp, too, that people have the gift of squashery and that the outsized arachnids themselves are quite squashable in that match-up.
Wolf spiders are fast, aggressive hunters, but their prey is hardly in the same class as humans. They typically catch, kill and eat small ground-bound insects and other spiders that they exceed in size and gusto.
Found worldwide, these speedy arachnids are kind of the default image for spiders. They are ever so common, about 200 different species of them having been identified in North America alone.
With so many varieties, the looks are somewhat inconsistent, but most species are some shade of brown to gray with darker markings, sometimes sharply contrasting black, and often in the form of linear stripes.
Sizes vary, too, but wolf spiders regularly are larger than most other common spider varieties, and the biggest species can have a body length of more than 1 inch and a leg spread to about 4 inches.
Now, a 4-inch fish or bird might not impress much, but a 4-inch spider can appear like evil personified. Much of this has to do with how we see spiders in general.
If you ever get close enough to inspect it, you can most easily confirm the identity of a wolf spider by its eyes. It has plenty. All spiders have eight legs, and the wolf spiders can match that with eight eyes. Other spiders more typically have six peepers.
A wolf spider has excellent eyesight, including superior night vision, with its variety of eyeballs. It sports a pair of medium-sized eyes on the top sides of its head (or rather, the cephalothorax, which is sort of a head and fused midsection). On the front of that forward body part is a front-facing pair of big eyes.
Under its big eyes, the wolf spider has a horizontal row of four small eyes, looking like a tiny set of fog lights. With this visual array, the spider can see very well in full light, relative darkness, up close or far away.
He can see you coming with that fly swatter.
You might choose to attack with the fly swatter or a rolled-up edition of this newspaper to eliminate the visiting wolf spider from your home because he is creepy. But that could be counterproductive.
Yes, the wolf spider, like all spiders, is capable of biting and injecting a tiny bit of venom, but it is not especially toxic to humans. These spider bites are typically no more significant than a mosquito bite. There are no serious medical implications attributed to wolf spider bites. And they are apt to bite only if cornered or trapped, a last-ditch, self-defense measure against a human that’s tens of thousands of times larger than the arachnid.
On the other hand, if you can bear to let a wolf spider go its own way, it will repay you by eliminating insects and other spiders, including possibly the actual venomous and troublesome species of brown recluse and/or black widows.
You will never stick your face in a wolf spider web, either, because these species neither hunt with webs nor do they produce youngsters that live on the surface of webs.
Wolf spiders hunt on the ground level by ambushing or chasing down slower prey.
Female wolf spiders do use their homespun silk, not to build webs, but to build an egg sac when they lay a cluster of eggs. These eggs are wrapped in the stick silk, and mama spider tucks the egg sack under her abdomen and carries it with her on her rounds.
When the eggs hatch, dozens to more than 100 tiny spiderlings emerge and crawl up to mom’s back for a kids-parent ride-along. The female wolf spider, like a bug version of a ’possum, carries her offspring for a few days until they mature enough to go off on their own.
Fortunately for prey bugs, and probably reassuring to most humans, the plethora of baby wolf spiders don’t fare too well. Few survive to adulthood. Consequently, we’re not up to our own mere two eyeballs each in them. Male wolf spiders may endure a year or less, but the females can live a few years if they are lucky and go unsquashed.
Outside, wolf spiders are preyed upon by birds, lizards, frogs and toads among other creatures. Inside, punishment is more often handed out by fly swatters, newspapers and, most of all, shoe soles.
Wolf spiders are not dangerous and not really problematic to humans, while they actually could be helpful. But as creepy looking as they are, wolf spiders aren’t likely to catch many breaks with people.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.