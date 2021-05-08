Most all we think we know about gallynappers is wrong.
Gallynapper is a common name for any of a group of bugs of the Tipula genus. The proper name for several species is crane fly. They are really all flies with tiny bodies from which sprout crazy long legs and wings.
The skinny body is up to about an inch long and a single pair of clear, veined wings also are about an inch long each. The prominent feature is those goofy, thread-like legs. The individual legs are about 2 inches, so the entire fly, although less than featherweight, can spread almost 4 inches in width.
It looks like an incredibly giant mosquito. Understandably, we humans often react to the gallynapper accordingly. One can imagine the mosquito bite it would administer if it were a mosquito, but it is not.
The gallynapper does not and cannot bite us. It does not sting and in no other way can it harm us.
There is another take on the gallynapper that goes around. Some people finally recognized that it wasn’t a mosquito, but they got the notion that it was an insect that preyed on mosquitoes. That earned this wispy, long-legged fly the name of mosquito hawk.
That’s silly, too. Gallynappers don’t feed on mosquitoes any more than they feed on us by biting and sucking our blood. Most species of our innocuous crane flies don’t eat anything during the adult stage of life. A few that do feed are not hunters. They sip a little flower nectar.
I’ve begun seeing several of our crane flies lately, another sign of advancing spring. What it means is that these insects recently have hatched into adult form and, consequently, are in the last fading stage of life.
Gallynappers spend the winter burrowed down into moist soil, rotting vegetation or a combination of both, and their form for that hibernational-like state is that of a larva.
They are brownish, sectioned worms for months, a big part of the life span.
Those larvae warm up in the spring, come to the surface and after a little bit of mild weather, some start metamorphosizing into the adult flies we know as gallynappers. These adult flies have few responsibilities. Their only job is to find a mate and breed.
The fertilized females lay eggs in grassy areas, then before cold weather in the fall, the eggs hatch into new larva. These new wigglers are the next generation that digs down into the soil and vegetation to overwinter and bring the species to what we’re seeing now.
The adult flies, the ones hatching now and those that continue to crop up into summer, live only a few weeks and die. As stated, the only real function they have is to reproduce, assuring a new generation. The total gallynapper life span, from egg to larva to adult, is only about a year.
So, anytime you see a gallynapper, figure that it is not going to do anything much for you. Then again, it is not going to do anything against you or to you, either.
There’s no particular sense in swatting them. They aren’t offenders. Since they are near their end time, we could be a little sympathetic and let them go peacefully.
• Today begins the fourth and final weekend of Kentucky’s spring turkey season.
The season opened April 17 and concludes 30 minutes after official sunset on Sunday.
While the spring gobbler season runs for 23 consecutive days, the weekends typically command the most hunter participation and bring the biggest surges in harvest.
Weekend hunter turnouts and gobbler harvests, however, habitually start out at a peak and then trail off as the season progresses.
Owing perhaps to several spates of rainy weather or wind and rain combined, this year’s turkey harvest has slipped behind that of last year. In 2020, after the third of four weekends of hunting, Kentucky’s gobbler-getters had scored about 27,000 birds.
After that corresponding third weekend this year, hunters had taken closer to 25,000 turkeys.
Following up earlier this week, occasional rain and thundershowers has further dampened hunter fortunes, making it less likely that they will catch up to last year’s success level.
This weekend will determine the final comparison.
Last spring, Kentucky hunters took 31,364 turkeys, the sixth-highest harvest on the record book.
The average harvest over the past five years is just over 30,400.
• While turkey hunting for this spring wraps up Sunday, another sort of hunting, a small game pursuit, comes around next weekend with the spring squirrel season.
The spring counterpart to the longest of traditional small game seasons, the spring hunting period for squirrels will begin a week from today and run for five weeks, May 15-June 18. Regulations will be identical to those of the traditional hunting season for bushytails, including a daily bag limit of six squirrels.
The other forthcoming hunting season with a spring start-up, although it can be considered a fishing season or even a grabbing season, is that for bullfrogs.
The frogging season, however they are harvested, will begin at noon on May 21 and run through Oct. 31.
