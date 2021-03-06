It is time to ready bluebird boxes for this year’s nesting residents, but there is some gloom that overshadows the new season.
People who cater to bluebirds by maintaining nesting boxes should anticipate a downturn in numbers of the birds this year. The winter of 2020-21, especially the brutal cold, ice and snow of the recent February winter storm that affected so much of America, was literally a killer.
There is typically some loss of bluebird numbers during a routine winter hereabouts. However, the unusually cold stretch of last month — days of temperatures in single digits, which helped ice and snow to endure, locking up food supplies — apparently was especially rough on bluebirds.
Bluebirds caught in such weather often gather in available nesting cavities, crowding together seemingly to share body heat. There are multiple reports that, after February’s worst winter stint, bluebirds were found dead in nesting boxes in this region, apparently succumbing to extreme low temperatures while food and water sources were iced over.
For bluebird fanciers, those particularly concerned with their survival and proliferation, it is disheartening to witness or even learn of winterkill instances when up to a dozen or more bluebirds may die huddled together in the same nesting box.
When instances of this are reported locally, it is likely that hundreds or thousands of bluebirds perished in the unusual cold across a wide area. And the winter storm and Arctic cold that got everyone’s attention here walloped a good part of America during February.
Likely from this is a bluebird population setback over across much of the eastern United States, including our own region. People who maintain bluebird nesting boxes probably will note fewer birds to occupy some of the boxes this year.
If there are reassurances, among them are observations that in the struggle of nature for bluebirds, this is just one of those things. It is not without precedent, and while bluebird numbers likely will drop from this weather event, it should be only a temporary setback.
We do not have to look back far to see a similar event behind us. Kentucky birders cringed after the winter of 2013-14, when a spate of cold temperatures combined with snow over a thin layer of freezing rain hammered the wintering populace of bluebirds hereabouts.
Now, some bluebirds sacrificed to the wintry condition were not even birds that typically would nest in the region. In February, it is possible to see small flocks of migratory bluebirds hanging out together here. Some of the birds killed by the conditions here probably would have nested somewhere else, anyway. That reassurance is mooted by the reality that wherever our nesting birds were at the time of the harsh condition, they probably got frigid treatment wherever their location.
Ornithologists, however, say that bluebird numbers are resilient and able to spring back from such losses, typically within a couple of seasons of productive nesting along with skipping any more extreme winters within that time.
People who may have been maintaining nesting boxes where bluebirds crowded together and died are absolved from any guilt. There is no fault of the nesting boxes or feared crowding that kills the birds that die in such conditions. The blame goes to the cold and frozen habitat. Without the nesting boxes, bluebirds might have died sooner, just not collectively.
Those same nesting boxes — and new ones if people place them — can help bluebirds start their rebound from February this very spring.
Old boxes should now be cleaned of previous nesting material.
New boxes should be selected ready-made or constructed right away. There are various effective designs. For a few versions, see the North American Bluebird Society website at www.nabluebirdsociety.org.
Keys to a good box include an entrance hole that is not so big as to allow or encourage exotic house sparrows or starlings to enter (and destroy eggs or kill bluebirds). A round, 1½-inch hole is preferred by many. Others like an oval hole 2¼ inches high by 1 3/8 inches wide.
The hole should not feature a perch. Bluebirds do not need one, and a perch may attract house sparrows and starlings.
A nesting box should be vented near the top to reduce heat build-up that can kill nestlings. Insulation to reduce heat transfer helps. Placement of the box in a shaded location is best.
A nest box roof should deflect the rain, but a drain hole in the floor to release water is important to nestling survival.
A predator guard like metal flashing on a mounting pole or tree trunk location will help prevent lethal access to the nest and nestlings. Slithery predators like rat snakes or bigger critters like raccoons will get at eggs or chicks if they can.
Nest box location is crucial to bluebirds. A nest box should be no closer than 100 yards from another box or active bluebird nest or the neighboring birds will clash territorially.
A bluebird nest box should be located in or adjacent to an open area, preferably a sizable one, for best food-gathering habitat. The box itself should be placed 4-6 feet high.
If you are going to offer safe nesting housing for bluebirds, do it quickly. They will want it soon, and this year the surviving bluebirds deserve as many breaks as we can offer them.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
