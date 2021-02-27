No, typically you won’t have to step over snakes if you are strolling through the snow, but reptiles could be among us shortly.
During the recent bitter cold and snowy weather, there was a minor spate of social media posting of snake-on-snow photos. Folks, of course, marveled, wondering how such things could be.
We must recognize that much of the stuff on social media must be taken with a block of salt. It is a snake pit (to use an appropriate metaphor) of deception, lies and bovine fecal matter that must be strained from the valid, interesting material. That being said, there could be a reality in the occasional snake-in-the-snow report.
Photos that I have seen purportedly from this area seem to depict an immature black rat snake in snow.
Finding a snake in snow seems all wrong. I still think it could happen.
Snakes drop out of sight at the beginning of cool autumn weather as they enter a state of brumation. As cold-blooded or ectothermic critters, snakes tend to assume the temperature of the environment around them. They must seek shelter from winter’s cold because they cannot survive extended periods in really low temperatures.
Ideally, a snake finds shelter in the ground in a cavity of some sort that is below the frost line. The cold ground might not be all that comfortable, but the snake’s real instinctive concern is getting below freezing temperatures that are likely to kill it.
In a cold but non-freezing hideaway, a snake chills out in accord with the temperature around it. It doesn’t actually sleep, but it grows lethargic as its metabolism slows to almost nothing. In this manner, the snake can go months without eating, living on almost no energy consumption.
The brumating snake at its lowest point is barely alive. The snake, in fact, cannot enter brumation after having eaten. If it has prey in its linear belly when its metabolism slows, it cannot digest it. Should it eat before sheltering for winter, the food rots inside the snake and kills the serpent.
Indeed, brumation is a risky deal for snakes. Herpetologists say a certain percentage of snakes just never emerge from brumation. Some really do take on the big sleep.
Most snakes survive the long weeks of sheltering from winter, and when spring weather sets in, they begin slithering back out and resuming their business on the surface. Now, with March two days henceforth and official spring three weeks ahead, we could experience a reptile revival rather soon. Yet, the annual snake revival usually comes in temporary fits and starts.
The end of brumation for snakes is very much dependent on weather. Temperatures and direct sun exposure make all the difference in when these slinky creatures get back on the clock.
But what of reports of snakes in snow? Well, that is certainly not routine, but it could be realistic.
While bitter cold temperatures in February are fair game here, we haven’t seen much of them in the past few years. In the recent past, snakes may have gotten away with wintering in hibernaculum that is a little on the shallow and under-protected side.
Sudden arctic conditions here could have shocked some snakes that were not below the reach of extended freezing conditions. While lethargic, it could be that a snake could have enough life in it to emerge and seek out better shelter even in the middle of wintry conditions.
A chilled serpent in particular might briefly endure a snowy setting if the weather brings direct sunshine into the equation. Even the surface of snow-covered ground could be more survivable for a short time if sunshine is raining down radiant heat onto the snake itself.
I have no experience with snakes in snow, but I have encountered a snake in February when it seemed out of place … or at least inappropriately timed.
On a winter day with temperatures rising only into the 40s, I found an adult black kingsnake as I crossed a powerline cut. Expecting the snake to be addled or dead in such circumstances, I reached to pick it up for examination.
I was surprised when the kingsnake hit the gas pedal and slithered away at a pretty rapid clip. I let it go, but I’m not sure I could have caught it if I had tried. It was not a torpid tube of sleeping snake meat at all.
Later, I recognized that the snake was basking in direct sun on sheltered ground that was probably several degrees warmer at the surface. Despite being a February day, that kingsnake was probably nearly up to full operational temperature.
Herpetologists say that brumating snakes, not really being in a deep sleep, can emerge at any time to bask in direct sun when markedly warmer winter days come along. And at the beginning of spring, they easily take in mild days, then retreat to shelter when off-and-on cold weather resumes.
Late winter and even early spring are not usually snaky times. Most often, conditions will not suit the slinky set. More consistent warming weather is needed for snakes to emerge from their winter bunkers and stay out and about.
Meanwhile, particularly on milder days with lots of unobstructed sunshine, do not be terribly surprised to encounter elongated, serpentine creatures that are trying to get a jump on balmy spring.
