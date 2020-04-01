We’re into April, with no sign of live sports on the horizon.
It’s unfortunate, I know, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have sports to talk about.
In addition to the features you’ve seen, and will continue to see, on athletes from all levels in the coverage area, I’d like to ask for your help on a project I’m working on.
I know there’s been a big hole to fill with the loss of the NCAA Tournament, and subsequent filling out of brackets.
So, I’d like you — the readers — to think of your favorite basketball teams from years past. Ideally, I’d love to have 64 to choose from, so the format can most closely match March Madness. However if there’s an even number, that’ll work, too. We’ll start with boys high school basketball. If there are enough girls teams that are submitted, I’ll do one for those, too.
Once I get enough teams to roll out the bracket, I’ll do so, with brief features on each. What I’ll ask of you, then, is to pick which team you think should advance on in each round, so on and so forth. Those teams with the most votes will move on.
There is a great deal of basketball history around here, so I’m sure the field will be diverse with its talent.
You can submit your choices to me by email (awillman@paducahsun.com), by direct message on Twitter or Facebook (@AlWillmanSports), or if you’re not necessarily the most technologically-savvy individual in the world, give me a call at 270-575-8662. I’d love to hear your nominations.
Additionally, Sun sports editor Ed Marlowe and I are kicking off another project, on which we’ve begun to consult with the area’s longtime basketball coaches.
Last week, we released the All-Purchase basketball teams from this year. In the coming weeks, we’ll be working on All-Decade teams for both boys and girls basketball, which we’ll be releasing when they’re compiled.
Have suggestions on which players from 2010-2020 you think might be worth a look? Send them our way. We’re listening.
If these go the way I hope they will, we’ll be doing the same for baseball and softball as the spring goes on, and football in the fall — whether it’s played or not. It’s a dimension of our coverage that I hope endures long after this COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past.
Stay safe, friends. We’ll be back in the game, soon.
Al Willman is a sports reporter for the Paducah Sun. He can be followed on Twitter (@AlWillmanSports) and Facebook (@AlWillmanSports), or reached at (270)-575-8662 or by email (awillman@paducahsun.com)
