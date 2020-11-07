Down three points after three quarters to a team that had not won since 2015, Trigg County quarterback Jacob Wease rallied his teammates and threw two touchdown passes to lead a 42-24 comeback win over Warren Central in high school football Friday in Bowling Green.
The Wildcats (3-6 overall and 1-2 in Class 3A, District 1) grabbed the lead for good with 9:09 left in the game. Wease found Jaquellus Martin for 30 yards and the go-ahead touchdown and a 28-24 lead.
The Dragons turned the ball over on their next possession and Trigg pounced. Kendric Adams helped rush the Wildcats to the Warren Central 12, where Wesse connected with Dakota Lockard for an insurance score with 6:51 left. Inside the two-minute mark, Adams put it completely out of the hosts’ reach with a 30-yard scoring run.
Trigg had a strong start as DeAngelo Patterson intercepted quarterback Jace Carver on the Dragons’ opening possession. After neither team managed much with the ball, Martin returned a punt to the Warren Central 46.
Adams and Martin took turns running the ball and getting it to the Dragon 5. From there, Martin punched it in for the opening score. Keller Nichols made the first of his six extra-point kicks for the 7-0 edge.
Less than a minute later, the Dragons failed to convert a fourth down and Trigg took advantage. On the first play from scrimmage, Martin rumbled 34 yards for the touchdown and the 14-0 lead.
Warren Central was determined to end its years-long losing streak at 51 games and turned to Carver. When he could not find a receiver, Carver took off running and made some significant gains into Trigg territory.
On the first play of the second quarter, he threw to TySeam Day for 10 yards and the first Dragon score. With a weak kicking game, Warren Central went for two and Carver made the run to cut the Wildcat lead to 14-8.
Midway through the second quarter, Day found the end zone again on a 13-yard run. After another conversion run by Carver, the Dragons were up 16-14. Wease gave Trigg the lead just before the half with three straight completions, including his first touchdown pass to Lockard. In the third, the Dragons drove again with Omari Glover taking a Carver pass play all the way to the Trigg 1. Carver ran the go-ahead score on the next play with Day getting the two-point run.
Adams finished with 219 rushing yard for Trigg, who is tentatively scheduled to return to Paducah Tilghman next Friday to open the 3A playoffs.
Trigg County 42, Warren Central 24
Trigg Co. 14 7 0 21 — 42
Warren Cent. 0 16 8 0 — 24
SCORING
TC: Martin 4 rush (PAT good), 7-0, 8:06 1Q
TC: Martin 34 rush (PAT good), 14-0, 7:07 1Q
WC: Carver 10 pass to Day (2-pt good), 14-8, 11:54 2Q
WC: Day 13 rush (2-pt good), 16-14, 1:51 2Q
TC: Wease 48 pass to Lockard (PAT good), 21-16, 0:28 2Q
WC: Carver 1 rush (2-pt good), 24-21, 4:34 3Q
TC: Wease 16 pass to Martin (PAT good), 28-24, 9:09 4Q
TC: Wease 12 pass to Lockard (PAT good), 35-24, 6:51 4Q
TC: Adams 34 rush (PAT good), 42-24, 1:53 4Q
PASSING LEADERS
TC: Jacob Wease 8-17-103-3
WC: Jace Carver 9-43-81-1
RUSHING LEADERS
TC: Kenny Adams 28-219, JaQuellus Martin 14-111.
WC: Jace Carver 15-125, TySeam Day 14-74.
RECEIVING LEADERS
TC: Dakota Lockard 2-60, JaQuellus Martin 2-18.
WC: TySeam Day 4-25.
RECORDS
Trigg County 3-6, Warren Central 0-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.