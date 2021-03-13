HICKMAN — Kiera Whitaker scored 16 of Carlisle County's 18 first quarter points in their First District semifinal against Fulton County. The Lady Pilots only managed two points that same period and could not recover as the Lady Comets advanced with a 68-38 win on Saturday.
Whitaker led all scorers with 24 points. Maddison Wright dominated the second and third quarters for the Lady Comets as she finished with 15 points. JaMesha Brown topped Fulton County with 16 points. Carlisle will face Hickman County for the championship at 6:30 on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Lady Falcons eliminated Fulton City 62-42. Mia Martin led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points while teammate Shammara Kinney wound up with 12 points and nine rebounds.
——
Carlisle County 18 22 20 8 — 68
Fulton County 2 17 11 8 — 38
CARLISLE — Whitaker 24, Wright 15, Tyler 9, Hall 8, Jones 5, McGee 5, Gibson 2.
Field goals: 28/57. 3-pointers: 5/12 (Wright 2, McGee, Tyler, Whitaker). Free throws: 7/15. Rebounds: 23. Fouls: 16. Record: 13-7.
FULTON CO. — Brown 16, Coulson 7, Davis 7, McNeal 6, Scott 2.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 1 (Davis). Free throws: 7/20. Fouls: 15. Record: 5-10.
Mayfield 64, Ballard 38 — At La Center, In her final game at the Green Palace, Mady Calvin had another big night with 22 points. Mayfield, on the other hand, put a well-rounded team on the court especially in the third to advance in the Third District girls basketball tournament.
Addie Sullivan led the Lady Cardinals with 21 points. Halie Duke scored all of her 12 points from behind the arc as Addaley Smith finished with 11 points. The Lady Bombers only trailed by six at the half, but were dominated 19-2 in the third quarter and were pretty much done after that. Mayfield will face Graves County for the championship at 7 p.m. on Monday.
——
Mayfield 25 10 19 10 — 64
Ballard Memorial 12 17 2 7 — 38
MAYFIELD — Sullivan 21, Morris 2, Mandry 6, Duke 12, Smith 11, Burns 4, Mayes 4, Hurt 4.
Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 8 (Duke 4, Sullivan 3, Hurt). Free throws: 14/15. Fouls: 15. Record: 13-8.
BALLARD — Calvin 22, Yates 3, Adams 2, O'Connor 3, O'Neill 4, Monroe 4.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 3 (Calvin 2, Yates). Free throws: 5/12. Fouls: 14. Record: 9-11.
In other girls district action, Calloway County needed overtime at the RSEC to overcome bitter rival Murray in the Fourth District tournament and earn the 59-52 victory. Skylar Waller (17 points), Madison Futrell (11) and Elle Carson (10) had the big games for the Lady Lakers, who will play Marshall County for the championship at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
BOYS
Mayfield 64, Ballard 38 — Mayfield's physicality on the boards contesting each shot was too much for Ballard Memorial in the Third District tournament. Race Richards led the Cardinal attack with 15 points as teammate Sam Stone finished with 10 points. Jace Birney was the top Bomber by also getting 15 points. Mayfield will take on Graves County for the title at 7 on Tuesday night.
——
Mayfield 13 19 17 22 — 71
Ballard Memorial 6 9 10 12 — 37
MAYFIELD — Kennemore 7, Dabney 6, Richards 15, Brooks 10, Stone 7, Gammons 5, Fulton 8, Cartwright 2, Jackson 2, Keith 5, Morris 4.
Field goals: 28. 3-pointers: 3 (Dabney, Fulton, Keith). Free throws: 12/19. Fouls: 14. Record: 11-7.
BALLARD — English 7, Myatt 2, Smith 5, Birney 15, Bishop 4, Overstreet 2, Collins 2.
Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 3 (Birney, English, Smith). Free throws: 6/15. Fouls: 115. Record: 3-25.
In other boys games, Fulton County and Carlisle County will play for the First District title on Tuesday after their Saturday wins in Hickman. The Pilots defended their home court with a 65-58 win over Hickman County. The Comets advanced with a 58-30 romp over Fulton City. Murray downed Calloway County 61-47 to reach the finals of the Fourth District tournament, where the Tigers will take on Marshall County at the RSEC on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.