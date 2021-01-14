EDDYVILLE — Nick Whalin made an inside baskets with 2.7 seconds left to earn Lyon County the right to host the Second Region All “A” Championship game on Saturday with a 79-77 win over University Heights Academy on Tuesday night.
The game was nip-and-tuck from the opening tip with neither team giving way to the other. During the frantic fourth quarter, Jackson Shoulders converted two free throws to give the Lyons a 71-68 lead with three minutes to play. The game remained close when Travis Perry made two free throws with 58 seconds remaining to put the Lyons up 77-73. UHA battled back to tie the game at 77 as a result of two Lyon turnovers before Perry made a nifty assist in the lane to Whalin for the game-winner. UHA’s KJ Crump front rimmed a desperation 3-pointer from half court at the buzzer.
Both teams opened the game a little tight. UHA got on the scoreboard first with two free throws from Crump (19 points), the standout guard for the Blazers. Lyon guard Gunner Bingham made a tough bucket inside and was fouled on the shot. Bingham converted the free throw to put the Lyons up 13-11. UHA’s William Bryan made a fabulous assist to Amani McGee to close the first quarter with the Blazers taking a 19-18 lead.
Perry made a tough baseline jumper to put the Lyons up 28-24 at the midway point of the second quarter. Later, Perry backed that up with a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Lyons a 31-27 lead. Crump hit a deep 3-pointer to pull the Blazers within five at 44-39 at the halfway mark. Shoulders and Perry scored 17 and 15 points respectively in the first half. UHA’s William Bryan and Crump scored 13 and 10 points respectively in the first half.
Perry hit a really difficult layup high off the backboard to close the third quarter to give the Lyons their largest lead of the game, 65-58.
The Lyons’ offense was led by Shoulders with 28 points and Perry with 27. Lyon will face the winner of Friday’s Caldwell County-Crittenden County matchup in the championship game here Saturday. Dawson Springs, Lyon’s scheduled opponent, was forced out by COVID-19 protocols.
Lyon 18 26 21 14—79
UHA 19 20 19 19 —77
LYON: J. Shoulders 28, Perry 27, Whalin 9, Bingham 6, Reddick 4, B. Shoulders 3, Gilbert 2. 3ptFG: Perry 2. Record: 4-0
UHA: Crump 19, Quarles 18, Bryan 17, McGee 15, Grubbs 8. 3ptFG: Crump 4, Grubbs 2, McGee, D.J. Quarles. Record: 1-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.